Gus Atkinson leads fightback as Surrey show they will not give up crown lightly

Gus Atkinson initially struggled to locate his pace, being timed at 79mph

Surrey’s first day at home in the 2024 summer emphasised why they will be so hard to stop from securing a hat-trick of County Championship crowns. Even from a bleak position in the middle of the afternoon session, Surrey ended the day well poised.

‌At 196 for one, with their left-handed pair – Australian overseas player Matt Renshaw, and stylish Devonian Tom Lammonby – batting fruitfully, Somerset were well on course to clear the 350 or so that appears par on a fine Oval wicket. Lammonby, who scored 90 at Canterbury last week, drove with a fluency that gave note of his talents; aged 23, he is capable of a breakthrough season that could win an England Lions recall.

‌But Lammonby’s approach of a seventh first-class century instigated Somerset strife. On 99, he drove Jamie Overton to mid on and, after initial hesitation, set off for a single. The uncertainty allowed Jordan Clark to sweep, throwing the ball hard to the keeper’s end to run-out Renshaw with a direct hit for 87. While Lammonby reached his century, celebrating a little coyly, he succumbed to Clark lbw for a round 100.

‌Here was Surrey’s opportunity. Their deep and varied bowling attack includes the classic combination for the old ball on flat wickets: pace and wrist spin. Gus Atkinson, bowling for the first time in four months after being unused during England’s Test tour of India, initially struggled to locate his pace, being timed at 79mph. But he found more nip in his afternoon spell, claiming James Rew to a rash drive and then Kasey Aldridge with a short ball in consecutive deliveries.

‌Leg spinner Cameron Steel, fresh from taking five for 25 at Old Trafford, bowled a sumptuous classical leg break in his first over to elicit Lewis Goldsworthy to edge to slip. Steel’s leg breaks reduced Somerset to 216 for eight, a collapse of seven for 20 – before Lewis Gregory’s lusty hitting hauled his side up to 286. As Dom Sibley played several sparkling drives to lift Surrey to 42-0, it added to the impression that Somerset would rue their generosity, though the recalled Shoaib Bashir began with encouraging flight and control.

