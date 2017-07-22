Gurriel, Fiers lift Astros over Orioles

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel watches his two-run home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Friday, July 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Astros rookie Yuli Gurriel had a career-high four hits, including a home run, and Houston received a gritty pitching performance from Mike Fiers in an 8-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in Friday night baseball.

Colin Moran hit his first major league homer and first triple for Houston, and Brian McCann also went deep.

The Astros took an 8-2 lead into the ninth before Adam Jones hit a two-run double off James Hoyt, and Jonathan Schoop homered with two on against Chris Devenski.

After Chris Davis was thrown out trying to bunt against the shift, Ken Giles struck out Mark Trumbo to earn his 21st save.

Working in 90-degree temperatures on a steamy night at Camden Yards, Fiers (7-4) threw 105 pitches over seven innings. The right-hander struck out nine, including Jones three times, and allowed one run.

Coming off a four-game sweep of Texas, the Orioles hoped to continue their surge against baseball's other team from the Lone Star State. Instead, Baltimore fell behind 5-0 in the second inning and dropped four games under .500.

Ubaldo Jimenez (4-6) gave up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Houston finished with 16 hits, at least one from every starter.

CARDINALS 11, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in St. Louis' nine-run eighth inning as the Cardinals cooled off Chicago.

The Cubs carried a 3-2 lead into the eighth, looking for their seventh consecutive win. But St. Louis sent 14 batters to the plate in its highest-scoring inning of the season, taking advantage of a combined six walks by three relievers while improving to 4-4 since the All-Star break.

Carl Edwards Jr. (3-2) was pulled after the first three batters reached. Hector Rondon then walked Jedd Gyorko, tying it at 3, and DeJong followed with a drive into the ivy in right-center for a ground-rule double.

Carson Kelly hit a two-run double in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Tommy Pham's two-run single made it 11-3 as 11 consecutive batters reached safely to begin the inning.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer for Chicago, and Jake Arrieta pitched six effective innings. Third baseman Kris Bryant sat out with a sprained left little finger.

Randal Grichuk homered for the Cardinals in his return from a lower back injury. Matt Bowman (2-3) got the final out of the seventh.

PIRATES 13, ROCKIES 5

DENVER (AP) — Pittsburgh rookie Josh Bell had a career-high four hits, Andrew McCutchen had three hits and reached base five times as the surging Pirates beat Colorado.

Rookie starter Trevor Williams (4-4) overcame a rough first to pitch 6 2/3 solid innings for his first win in more than a month. Pittsburgh has won a season-best six straight and 12 of 14 to move a game above .500 for the first time since opening 3-2.

The Pirates (49-48), who tied a season high with 18 hits, are within two games of first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh jumped on Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman (6-2) and chased him three batters into the fourth. Bell had an RBI single in the first and a three-run double in the second to finish with a season-high four RBIs.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 6, 10 INNINGS

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Whit Merrifield's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning lifted Kansas City over skidding Chicago.

Merrifield's game-ending fly scored Alcides Escobar, who led off the inning with a single.

The Royals, who trailed 5-1 after two innings, got their third walk-off victory in five days. The White Sox have lost seven straight and 10 of 11.

Alex Gordon had three hits and drove in three Royals runs, while Merrifield also had a two-run double in the fourth. Mike Moustakas hit his 26th home run.

Neftali Feliz (1-0), the seventh Kansas City pitcher, threw seven pitches in a scoreless 10th.

Tyler Clippard (1-6), acquired in a trade Tuesday with the New York Yankees, took the loss in his White Sox debut. Top prospect Yoan Moncada had four RBIs in his second game with Chicago, including a bases-loaded triple.

PHILLIES 6, BREWERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola tied a career high with nine strikeouts in seven sharp innings and Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer to help Philadelphia beat reeling Milwaukee.

Nola (7-6) allowed one run and five hits. He has six straight quality starts, going 4-1 and lowering his ERA from 4.76 to 3.38 in that span.

