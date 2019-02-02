Gurley is 100 per cent for Super Bowl - McVay

Sean McVay is confident Todd Gurley will be 100 per cent fit when the Los Angeles Rams face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

McVay provided an update on his running back after the team held its final practice before Sunday's game, revealing he is "feeling good" and is expected to "play a big role" in Atlanta.

Gurley, coming off a knee injury that caused him to miss the Rams' final two regular-season games with inflammation, did not have many touches during the NFC championship game, causing speculation as to whether he had fully recovered.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gurley played 32 of the team's 68 snaps, finishing with five touches for 13 total yards, including a six-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints.

"He didn't have that many touches, but he still played a good amount of snaps," McVay said. "We just weren't able to run it as much as we'd like to, because New Orleans did a nice job stopping us.

"Then, we were in some two-minute situations at the end of the game and the end of the half where you're more inclined to throw it. He should be good."

When asked about his knee earlier this week, Gurley said, "I'm good."

The Rams are expected to have a completely healthy roster heading into the Super Bowl as there are no injury designations.