Gunther Cunningham, Mike Westhoff named Dr. Z Award winners

Two longtime NFL assistants have been recognized as the winners of the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award.

Gunther Cunningham and Mike Westhoff are co-winners of the award, which is voted on by members of the Professional Football Writers of America. The award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach, and is named for Zimmerman, the late Sports Illustrated writer who was a longtime advocate of crediting assistant coaches who often labored in anonymity but played a significant role in advancing the game of football.

Cunningham, who died last month, spent 33 years as an NFL assistant with the Colts, Chargers, Raiders, Chiefs, Titans and Lions.

Westhoff is one of the most influential special teams coaches in NFL history. He coached with the Colts, Dolphins, Jets and Saints.

Cunningham and Westhoff began their NFL careers together, as assistants on the staff of the 1982 Baltimore Colts.