Guntersville RB duo combines for 300 yards and three touchdowns to lead Gadsden area top performers

Here are the Gadsden Times top performers for high school football and girls basketball for the Week ending on Nov. 10. To nominate top performers email MDonaldson@gannett.com and sports@gadsdentimes.com.

Football

Friday, Nov. 10

Fyffe's Logan Anderson ran for 109 yards and a touchdown in a 48-0 win over West End.

Fyffe's Blake Dobbins went 4 of 4 for 114 yards and four touchdowns.

Gadsden City's Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. returned an interception for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Geraldine's Carlos Mann ran for 63 yards and three touchdowns while adding an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown in a 56-14 win over Susan Moore.

Geraldine's Joe Garcia had an 88-yard fumble return.

Geraldine's Jaxon Colvin ran for a touchdown.

Guntersville's Enelson Delva ran for 175 yards and a touchdown in a 31-7 win over Springville.

Guntersville's Julyon Jordan ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns while adding 44 yards receiving.

Jacksonville's Zae English ran for 77 yards and returned a kick for a touchdown in a 35-7 win over Bayside Academy.

Jacksonville's Jim Ogle went 13 of 18 for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville's Damonte Sinclair caught four passes for 116 yards.

Piedmont's William Gunn ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns in a 44-14 win over J.B. Pennington.

Piedmont's Trevor Pike had three catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Piedmont's Cole Wilson went 8 of 13 for 204 yards and a touchdown.

Piedmont's Ish Bethel had a 94-yard kickoff return and 68-yard receiving touchdown.

Pisgah's Mason Holcomb threw two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 44-20 win over Pleasant Valley. The first touchdown was a 74-yard pass to Jakob Kirby and the second was a 25-yard pass to Landon Watkins.

Pisgah's Legion McCrary ran for two touchdowns.

West End's Jackson Mayo had 55 yards receiving in a 48-0 loss to Fyffe.

Sylvania's Aiden Parham ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Vinemont.

Sylvania's Zach Anderson ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns while catching a 32-yard touchdown.

Thursday, Nov. 9

Boaz's Tristan Childers ran for 85 yards in a 10-7 win over Southside.

Boaz's Tyler Pierce threw for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Cherokee County's Jacob Cornejo ran for 312 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-28 win over Central-Florence.

Cherokee County's Carson Tittle went 4 of 4 for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Collinsville's Mason McAteer went 14 of 27 for 135 yards and a touchdown while adding 79 yards on the ground in a 28-21 loss to Southeastern.

Collinsville's Gavin Lang caught a 52 yard touchdown.

Collinsville's Quintavious Rogers ran for 80 yards and two scores while adding 77 yards on kickoff returns.

Collinsville's Tytan Morgan caught five passes for 71 yards, recovered a fumble and punted three times for 134 yards.

Southside's Mason Teague ran for 98 yards and a touchdown in a 10-7 loss to Boaz.

Girls basketball

Friday, Nov. 10

Sand Rock's Katelyn St.Clair had 19 points and four rebounds in a 57-35 win over DAR.

Sand Rock's Zoey Handy had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Gadsden City's Destiny Whiteside scored 16 points and added three steals in a loss to Park Crossing.

