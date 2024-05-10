Guntersville boys advance to state title game as soccer semifinals wrap up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The state semifinals wrapped up on Thursday as our North Alabama teams looked to advance to the state title game.

The day started with the Guntersville boys needing to finish their semifinal game after the weather suspended it Wednesday night. The Wildcats were able to hold on in the final 80 seconds beat Southside 1-0. Guntersville will face Gulf Shores on Friday at 9:00 a.m. in the state championship game.

Here are the other scores from Thursday’s semifinals:

Class 6A girls: Mountain Brook 3, Athens 0

Class 6A boys: Homewood 2, Fort Payne 0

Class 7A girls: Hoover 3, Huntsville 0

Class 7A boys: Oak Mountain 3, Huntsville 0.

State championship games begin Friday at John Hunt Park

