Gunter hopes to see Ramsey shine next season

Chris Gunter hopes Aaron Ramsey will “come back flying in pre-season” after the midfielder's injury-hit spell since he rejoined Cardiff City last summer.

Ramsey managed just 13 Cardiff appearances in 2023-24, while he featured only twice during Wales’ European Championship qualifying campaign.

There was speculation that Wales’ captain, 33, was considering his international future in the wake of March’s Euro 2024 play-off defeat to Poland.

But former Wales defender Gunter, who joined the Wales coaching staff in 2023, says his long-time international team-mate still has a big part to play.

“I have been lucky enough to play with and watch Aaron for 15 years or so now, so I know that when he is fit and available he is one of the top players we have,” Gunter said.

“Hopefully Aaron can have a bit of time off over the summer, spend some time with his family and then come back in pre-season for Cardiff and hit the floor running.

“Then before we know it the Nations League will be upon us.”

Bluebirds academy product Gunter, 34, says he felt the time had come to hang up his boots when he retired last year.

But the former right-back, in his new role on Rob Page’s coaching staff, thinks Ramsey is hungry to continue playing.

“The type of person Aaron is, he is one of the most determined and professional players I have known,” Gunter added.

“Whatever he wants to do, normally he goes out and does it and I don’t see it being any different for a good few years yet.”