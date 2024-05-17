Gunter, Dotson win gold at Meet of Champions

May 17—STROUD — Ada junior Gavin Gunter and senior Tyley Dotson continued to do their thing Tuesday at the Oklahoma Cross Country and Track Coaches Association Meet of Champions in Stroud.

Gunter won the boy's discus at the prestigious meet with a toss of 171'-10". Two Clinton High School throws finished second and third. Montiel Crane was runner-up with a throw of 163'-4" and CHS teammate Wyatt Willoughby was third with a distance of 156'-6".

"Gavin had an unbelievable track season. He placed first in every meet this year," said Ada High boys track coach Colby Shamley via social media.

Tyley Dotson captured the gold medal in the girl's shot put with a throw of 45 feet. Jenna Blackford of Altus was second at 42'-7" and Kiara Stallin of Tecumseh placed third with a distance of 41'-7".

Ada High teammate and sister Gracey Dotson finished fifth with her toss of 36'-11".

In the discus, Tyley Dotson recorded a sixth-place finish with a heave of 108'-8". Clinton star Kat Meacham won the event with a throw of 142'-10". Ellie Stine was runner-up with a personal best distance of 138'-2" and Christina Barnett of the OKC Storm finished third at 135'-7".

Host Stroud and Tonkawa tied for the OCCTCA Meet of Champions girl's team title with 44 points each. Bristow finished third at 41.

Norman North won the boy's team championship with 43 points and Clinton was runner-up at 38. Claremore settled for third place with 34.50 points.