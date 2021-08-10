Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ Hits One Billion Streams On Spotify

Guns N' Roses - Photo: Ross Marino/Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses have hit a new milestone with their legendary single “Sweet Child O’ Mine” reaching billion streams on Spotify.

Taken from the band’s 1987 debut album, Appetite For Destruction, the record officially passed the one-billion-streams threshold on Spotify on August 9, more than 34 years after its release, according to Forbes.

Appetite For Destruction went on to sell over 18 million copies in the United States, making it the best-selling debut album of all time and one of the biggest records of the ‘80s hard rock takeover.

The ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ music video became the first ‘80s video to surpass one billion YouTube views back in October 2019.

Last week, Guns N’ Roses have shared the full studio version of “ABSUЯD” after debuting the track at a live show earlier this week.

The newly released track was previously known as “Silkworms” and written in 2001 during sessions for the band’s sixth album Chinese Democracy, which arrived in 2008 after a string of delays.

It has now received an entirely new revamp and title, which was debuted during a show at Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 3.

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their summer 2021 tour on July 31 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Dubbed ‘We’re F’N Back!’, this trek comes on the heels of the ‘Not In This Lifetime’ run that began in April 2016 and became the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of Billboard Boxscore.

As was the case with ‘Not In This Lifetime’, the current Guns N’ Roses tour features classic line-up members Slash (guitar), Duff McKagan (bass) and Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The massive touring production will make stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, Florida, at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 and 3, 2021.

