Gunner's Week 17 NFL games to watch

49ers at Rams (Sun 4:25 p.m. FOX)

Nothing like a good old NFC West rivalry to finish off the regular season. The Rams must win to hold onto the two seed. The Niners are heading on vacation after this one, but they're going out with a bang. They won two straight over Denver and Seattle before losing to Chicago in a game they could have won. Back in week seven, the Rams crushed the Niners. The rematch might be more entertaining but the Rams know what they have to do to get this W.



Bears at Vikings (Sun 4:25 p.m. FOX)

This is the game where every Eagles fan will be rooting for the Bears. If some how, some way the Rams lose, the Bears could snatch the two seed. For the Vikings, it's simple. Win and they're in. Chicago took round one by five points. My fear is at some point the Bears look up at the scoreboard and see that the Rams are in control of their game, and Chicago, which would have to settle for the three seed, pulls its starters. Thus opening the door for Minnesota to get a post-season invite. Keep hope alive Eagles fans. That's all you can do at this point. I've seen some crazy things happen in regular season finales.



Bengals at Steelers (Sun 4:25 p.m. CBS)

Pittsburgh went from being in the driver's seat of the AFC North to now being on the outside looking in at a playoff shot. The Steelers at one point 7-2-1 have no one to blame but themselves after losing four of their last five including a thrilling heart-breaker in New Orleans this past Sunday. The Bengals will finish last in the division for the first time since 2010 and this just might be the end of the road for head coach Marvin Lewis. Steelers win and hope they get in.



Browns at Ravens (Sun 4:25 p.m. CBS)

The Ravens remember the final game of the 2017 season. All they had to do was win and they were post season dancing . But with 44 seconds left in the game, the Bengals struck and pulled the Ravens' dance card. How about those Browns? This is the first time since 2007 that they've been .500 or better. These two AFC North foes play rugged defense, and both have exciting young QB's in Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield. Ravens' defense is special. Number one overall. But wait there's more: number four vs the pass, number three vs the run and number one in points allowed. The Browns have had a good season, and will be talked about heading into the 2019 campaign, but the Ravens will be ready to avoid that 2017 disaster.



Colts at Titans (Sun NITE 8:20 p.m. NBC)

The league schedule makers couldn't have picked a better matchup to close out the regular than a pair of AFC South opponents who both know if they win, they're in. The loser packs up and heads for home. 2 first-year head coaches, Frank Reich and Mike Vrabel, have done an outstanding job of getting their teams to this one. But now its do or die. QB Marcus Mariota is listed as questionable for the game because of a stinger. Titans won't have Pro Bowl DT Jurrell Casey because of an injury. Tough one to call but because the Colts beat Dallas and Houston in back-to-back weeks, I like their quality wins and like the Colts to gallup to the post-season.



