Gunner Olszewski's outfit ahead of Patriots-Rams steals spotlight from Cam Newton

Gunner Olszewski's gameday outfit steals spotlight from Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Usually, it's New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton stealing the show with his gameday attire. That wasn't the case on Thursday night, however.

This time, it was none other than Gunner Olszewski.

The Patriots wide receiver/punt returner has a slightly different fashion sense than Newton. Olszewski showed up wearing a white tank top undershirt and, well, it's a sight to behold:

Patriots.com

That's your AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, folks.

Olszewski scored a punt return touchdown and a receiving TD during last week's 45-0 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He'll look to build on that success vs. the L.A. Rams.

Thursday night's matchup is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.