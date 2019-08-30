Gunner Olszewski showcases versatility in Patriots' preseason finale vs. Giants

FOXBORO, Mass. -- Gunner Olszewski spent most of training camp and the preseason playing as a wide receiver and kick/punt returner for the New England Patriots, and he took his versality to another level Thursday night by playing cornerback.

Playing as a defensive back isn't an unfamiliar scenario for Olszewski, who saw plenty of snaps in the secondary during his college football career at Division II program Bemidji State. Olszewski held his own in the Patriots secondary during the team's preseason finale at Gillette Stadium, but he gave up the game-winning score when New York Giants wide receiver Alonzo Russell hauled in a 14-yard touchdown catch as time expired to seal a 31-29 victory for the visiting side.

Olszewski's teammates were quick to lift up his spirits after a disappointing end to the preseason.

"They just told me that I played my tail off and everyone has been there," Olszewski said. "I am a competitive guy, so it's tough. I don't want to lose a game of ping pong, let alone a preseason game. But all the guys came over and picked me up right away, and that is just what everyone is about here."

Olszewski made an impact on both sides of the ball Thursday.

He tallied two receptions on two targets for 35 yards. He made a tackle on defense, and on special teams he returned one punt for seven yards and three kickoffs for 77 yards. That's the kind of versatility and competitiveness you want to see from a player who entered the game on the roster bubble.

"That's one thing I love about (Gunner) -- I love his competitive attitude," Patriots rookie defensive back Joejuan Williams said. "That's one thing I pride myself on, too, is competing. ... He took on the challenge of playing wide receiver and punt returner and kickoff returner. And then also playing corner here. I'm so proud of Gunner. He really put himself out there on the map this summer and this preseason. I wish nothing but the best for him."

Olszewski called the last four weeks in Foxboro "the best time of my life." All teams must submit their final 53-man roster to the league by Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. Olszewski is far from a lock to make the Patriots' final roster ahead of Week 1, but he made a good case for himself to land a job somewhere by impacting the game in all three phases throughout the preseason.

