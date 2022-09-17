Gunner Olszewski ready to make Patriots pay for not wanting him

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is eager to play his former team, as he suits up with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The wide receiver/return specialist spent three years in New England with the highlight being a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020. He left the Patriots in March after signing a two-year contract with the Steelers.

He has been able to find success since arriving to Pittsburgh, and he played a big role in their win against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, recording 20 yards on a return and playing nine offensive snaps.

Now, he is ready to put on a good performance in front of his former team, as he told the Steelers’ official website earlier this week.

“Anytime you play the ex, you want to show out,” said Olszewski. “Any time I get the ball, I want to do something with it. Playing the old team, the team that didn’t want you, sure I want to go out there and show what I can do.”

The Patriots will look to get back in the win column on Sunday, after struggling down in Miami. Kick-off time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

List

3 reasons why the Patriots will beat the Steelers in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire