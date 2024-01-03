Gunner Olszewski named NFC special teams player of the week

The Giants didn't win on Sunday but one player still had a good enough performance to pull in a weekly honor.

Returner Gunner Olszewski has been named NFC special teams player of the week.

Olszewski took a punt 94 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Rams. The play could have tied the score at 26 if the Giants had gone for an extra point. But New York elected to go for two and the pass from Tyrod Taylor to Saquon Barkley fell incomplete.

This was the second punt return for a touchdown of Olszewski's career. His first came wiht New England in 2020.