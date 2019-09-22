Gunner Olszewski on muffed punt: 'There is no excuse for it'

The New England Patriots hadn't allowed a touchdown since the AFC Championship Game. They went three and a half games over the course of the past two seasons before they finally surrendered one to the New York Jets.

At the very end of the third quarter, Patriots rookie Gunner Olszewski was back to return a punt but ended up muffing it inside the Patriots' 10-yard-line. The ball ended up squirting into the endzone where Arthur Maulet recovered it to get the Jets on the board.

After the game, Olszewski was critical of his performance and wasn't making excuses for his miscue.

"It is unacceptable like I said, there is no excuse for it," Olszewski said to reporters after the game. "They told me I needed to pick my head up because there is more game to play and just don't let it happen again."

Despite being self-critical, Olszewski didn't get too down on himself. When he went back on the field again, he was just focused on doing his job.

"You know you have to go back out there and do your job," Olszewski said. "They put me back there because they trust me and I just want to show them that they can trust me in any situation, not just when I am returning. I want them to know I can catch the ball."

Olszewski likely understands that there is more of an opportunity to earn a role in the receiving corps with Antonio Brown gone and Julian Edelman dealing with a chest injury. That's part of the reason that he's being so hard on himself.

Still, the undrafted rookie from Bemidji State can take solace in the fact that the Patriots were already up 30-0 when he made his mistake. So, it didn't have a massive impact on the end result of the contest.

