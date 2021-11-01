Gunner Olszewski moves atop NFL leaderboard for average punt return yardage

With performance vs. Chargers, Olszewski moves atop an NFL leaderboard originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gunner Olszewski's remarkable rise for the New England Patriots has taken him to some all-time heights.

The former NCAA Division II cornerback, who was First Team All-Pro as punt returner in 2020, moved atop the leaderboard for average yards per punt return Sunday among players with at least 50 returns in the Super Bowl era.

Gunner Olszewski



Now has the highest punt return average in the Super Bowl era - (min 50 career punt returns)



1. GUNNER OLSZEWSKI - 13.18

2. Jeff Ogden - 13.14



fearless

Olszewski returned four punts for 80 yards in New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, with a long of 27 yards. The 24-year-old Olszewski became the first Patriots player to return three punts for at least 20 yards in the same game since Troy Brown accomplished the feat in 2000.

It's the second straight season in which Olszewski has had a productive outing at SoFi Stadium. In 2020, he had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown in New England's 45-0 win over the Chargers, a score which remains the lone touchdown of his career.

Entering play Sunday, Olszewski was one of seven players in the league averaging more than 10 yards per punt return (11.1). He's now up to 17.8 yards per return after Sunday's showing, tops in the NFL for the 2021 season, a year after leading the league with 17.3 yards per return.

Olszewski still hasn't caught on much on offense, with just one catch for 22 yards this season, but so long as he keeps producing as a punt returner, he can continue to play a pivotal role for a Patriots team that's suddenly in the thick of the playoff race.