Gunner Olszewski among Steelers inactives vs. 49ers
It’s about that time we’ve all waited eight long months for — the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the San Fransisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are injury-free, but they’ll be without the services of the following five players.
Steelers Inactives
No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
No. 25 CB Desmond King
No. 60 T Dylan Cook
No. 89 WR Gunner Olszewski
No. 94 NT Armon Watts
49ers Inactives
No. 9 TE Brayden Willis
No. 17 QB Brandon Allen (3rd QB)
No. 32 RB Tyrion Davis-Price
No. 50 ILB Jalen Graham
No. 53 ILB Dee Winters
No. 63 G Nick Zakelj
No. 93 DT Kalia Davis