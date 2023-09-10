Gunner Olszewski among Steelers inactives vs. 49ers

It’s about that time we’ve all waited eight long months for — the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the San Fransisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are injury-free, but they’ll be without the services of the following five players.

Steelers Inactives

No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

No. 25 CB Desmond King

No. 60 T Dylan Cook

No. 89 WR Gunner Olszewski

No. 94 NT Armon Watts

49ers Inactives

No. 9 TE Brayden Willis

No. 17 QB Brandon Allen (3rd QB)

No. 32 RB Tyrion Davis-Price

No. 50 ILB Jalen Graham

No. 53 ILB Dee Winters

No. 63 G Nick Zakelj

No. 93 DT Kalia Davis

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire