Gunner Britton named SEC offensive lineman of the week

Auburn offensive lineman Gunner Britton was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week on Monday, becoming the first Auburn Tiger of the season to capture SEC player of the week honors.

Britton, who spent most of camp working at the right tackle position, started at left guard in Saturday’s opener, eventually playing three positions along the long during the game.

Britton did not allow a QB pressure during his on the field, helping the Auburn offensive line keep quarterbacks Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner upright for the entirety of the game.

Britton was also a key reason Auburn was able to rush for 289 yards and six against the UMass defense. His ability to play positions across the line allows the other Tiger linemen to stay fresh, rotating in and out of the game.

Head coach Hugh Freeze spoke about Britton’s versatility following Auburn’s opening game victory.

“I think it just speaks to his importance to us, he needs to be on the field, and we need to stay fresh because we do like to go fast.”

Britton made sure to shout out his teammates and relay his focus back to the remainder of the season when asked what winning the award meant to him.

“It’s a blessing,” Britton said. “It’s not really about me. It’s about my teammates and what they do for me. I can’t wait to call my dad. He’s going to probably cry. It will be a good thing for my whole family. It’s a big accomplishment but for me, it’s the first game. I’ve got 11 more, hopefully, 12 and 13.”

Britton may have many more games ahead of him this season, and if he plays anywhere close to the way he played in week one he may end up with a few more awards than just one SEC offensive lineman of the week.

Britton and the rest of the Auburn o-line will look to continue their success from week one when the team flies across the country to take of Cal at 9 pm CST on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire