Gunnar Henderson's MLB-leading 15th HR ignites Orioles offense in 6-3 win over Mariners

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit his major league-leading 15th home run, Ryan O'Hearn also went deep and Corbin Burnes notched 11 strikeouts to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 Sunday.

Henderson's fifth leadoff homer of the season was the first of nine hits against George Kirby (4-4) in the deciding matchup of the three-game series. Henderson homered in each game while going 5 for 12 with two walks and five RBIs.

Burnes (4-2) allowed one run and seven hits in six innings to earn his first win in five starts since April 20. The 11 strikeouts matched his season high, set on opening day against the Angels.

Craig Kimbrel, who lost his job as Baltimore's closer after a series of ineffective appearances, returned to the role and got three straight outs for his ninth save of the season and 426th of his career.

Luis Urías drove in two runs and Luke Raley had three hits for the Mariners, who fell behind 5-1 in the third inning and could not make up the deficit. Seattle had won eight of nine series dating back to April 15.

Kirby gave up five runs over six innings. He entered with a string of eight successive scoreless innings, a streak that abruptly ended when Henderson ripped a 1-2 pitch over the center-field wall.

It was 3-1 before O'Hearn led off the third with a drive to right, and Cedric Mullins added an RBI single later in the inning.

After the Mariners closed to 5-3, Mullins singled in a run off Cody Bolton in the eighth for a three-run cushion.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: INF Jorge Polanco (hamstring) missed a fifth straight game, and the team will decide whether to put him on the IL after arriving at Yankee Stadium on Monday for a four-game series. “We will probably make a decision when we get to New York,” manager Scott Servais said. “He is feeling better. That is why we are holding off as long as we can.” ... SS J.P. Crawford (oblique) has been working out in Seattle after getting hit in the hand with a pitch during his rehab assignment. Servais said Crawford could join the team in New York.

Orioles: RF Anthony Santander sat out the game with a bruised left knee.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.07 ERA) starts Monday night against the Yankees in a battle of division leaders.

Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-3, 3.72) helps Baltimore launch a three-game series in St. Louis on Monday night.

___

