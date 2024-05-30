Gunnar Henderson’s grand slam propels Orioles past Red Sox, 6-1, for another AL East series win

BALTIMORE — Before Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox, Boston manager Alex Cora expressed effusive praise for Orioles star Gunnar Henderson.

Cora complimented Henderson’s physicality, his athleticism, his swing, his defense, his arm, his speed, his makeup. Then the skipper paused, grinned and gave his most honest assessment yet.

“He’s going to be a pain in the butt in the AL East for a while,” Cora said.

Henderson proved that Wednesday by spanking the Red Sox in the form of a 422-foot grand slam, propelling Baltimore to a 6-1 win at Camden Yards. The second-inning blast — Henderson’s MLB-high-tying 18th of the season — provided more than enough run support for ace Corbin Burnes, who shoved for seven innings of one-run ball.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Henderson made Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford pay for hanging a sweeper, as the 22-year-old shortstop clobbered the pitch 109.2 mph into the right-center field bleachers. The blast gave the Orioles an early 5-1 lead, which Burnes and his bullpen never put in danger.

The grand slam was the second of Henderson’s young career. The first time he did so — June 13, 2023, against the Toronto Blue Jays — it was in the midst of his coronation as one of baseball’s best young players, eventually winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

His slam Wednesday didn’t provide a similar revelation about the type of player Henderson will be. He already is that player — a bonafide superstar — and his roaring start is looking less like a hot streak and more like the everyday reality of who Henderson is as a player.

Wednesday’s game was Baltimore’s 54th of the season, completing the first third of its 162-game season. Henderson, who is hitting .258 with a team-best .938 OPS, is on pace for 54 home runs, which would best Chris Davis’ 53 in 2013 for the most in franchise history.

Only three hitters in MLB history age 22 or younger have totaled more than 18 home runs through his team’s first 54 games of a season: Alex Rodriguez (20 in 1998), Harmon Killebrew (19 in 1959) and Eddie Mathews (19 in 1953). Killebrew and Mathews were both inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, while Rodriguez is one of the greatest home run hitters in baseball history.

Henderson, who smacked 29 long balls last year, is the fourth player in Orioles history to hit 50 career home runs before turning 23 years old, joining Orioles legends Eddie Murray, Boog Powell and Manny Machado. Henderson turns 23 on June 29.

Ramón Urías provided the other two runs Wednesday, driving home Colton Cowser with an RBI single in the second before Henderson’s slam and hitting his second homer of the season in the seventh.

Burnes pitched like the ace the Orioles acquired in the offseason, delivering his seventh straight quality start. He threw a season-high 108 pitches and completed the seventh inning for the second time this year.

With two runners on and one out in the seventh, he stayed in despite his rising pitch count and got David Hamilton to fly out and struck out Ceddanne Rafaela. Normally calm and composed, the 29-year-old right-hander let out a scream as Camden Yards gave him a standing ovation.

Through his first 12 starts as an Oriole, Burnes sports a sparkling 2.35 ERA.

Baltimore is 35-19 and one game back of the AL East-leading New York Yankees, who play on the West Coast late Wednesday night. The Orioles have won or split 18 straight divisional series dating to April 2023. They are 5-1 against the Red Sox this year and 9-3 versus the AL East.

After winning 101 games last year, Baltimore is on pace to win 105.

Around the horn

— Jordan Westburg didn’t play Wednesday after taking a 95.5 mph fastball off his hand/wrist Tuesday. Manager Brandon Hyde said Westburg is sore but that imaging on the infielder’s hand/wrist came back clean and the Orioles “got lucky” that it’s not worse.

— Catcher Adley Rutschman also didn’t play, receiving his second full game off this year and fourth time not starting. Ryan Mountcastle replaced Rutschman in the No. 2 hole, while James McCann, who walked for the first time in his 81st plate appearance of the season, started behind the plate.

— The Orioles didn’t announce their starting rotation for their weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards. If they remain on turn, it would be Albert Suárez, Kyle Bradish and Cole Irvin taking the ball Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

