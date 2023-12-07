Gunnar Gundy enters transfer portal

Dec. 6—Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy is in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Gundy sat out of football for an entire year after graduating in the winter of 2019 from Stillwater High School, where he led the Pioneers to back-to-back state championship game appearances.

Toledo and Eastern Michigan offered him scholarships out of high school, but he chose to play for his dad and the Cowboys.

He could have chosen to join the OSU roster for the 2020 season, but he decided to walk on in 2021 because coach Mike Gundy suggested he take a year off to lift and develop his natural abilities.

Gunnar Gundy redshirted in 2021. He played in four games in the 2022 season when Spencer Sanders was injured, including his first career start against Iowa State.

He was famously, or perhaps infamously, a part of the Cowboys' three-man rotation at quarterback to start the season and was seemingly a fan favorite during that time before Alan Bowman took over as the full-time starter.

Gundy completed 40 passes in his career at OSU for 449 yards and four touchdowns. He added 110 yards on the ground in eight games played.

He has two more years of eligibility remaining.

As of Wednesday, quarterbacks Garret Rangel and Zane Flores remain on the roster, and there have been rumors that Bowman could seek another year of eligibility via hardship waiver because of a collapsed lung he suffered in 2018.

Three-star quarterback Maealiuaki Smith is committed to joining the program in 2024.