Gunnar Gundy commits to Ohio University

Jan. 5—Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy is transferring to OU — Ohio University that is.

Gundy entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6, a day after Ohio's three-year starter, Kurtis Rourke, did. He stayed with the Cowboys throughout bowl season and even scored a rushing touchdown in the Texas Bowl.

The news comes a day after OSU starter Alan Bowman was granted a seventh year of eligibility.

Ohio coach Tim Albin was born in Woodward, Oklahoma, and coached at his alma mater, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, from 1997 to 1999. The '99 team went 13-0 en route to an NAIA National Championship.

Gundy joins an Ohio quarterback room that has two players with starting experience in CJ Harris and Parker Navarro. Harris won the 2022 Arizona Bowl MVP and missed the majority of this past season with an undisclosed medical condition. Navarro started in the Bobcats' 41-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Gundy started the season in a three-man race for the starting job and may find himself in the same situation at Ohio.