Gunn praises Scotland’s reaction to Germany defeat: ‘We showed what we’re all about’

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn praised the reaction of his team-mates to battle to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, keeping their hopes of making the knockout stages of Euro 2024 alive.

Fabian Schar deflected Scott McTominay’s strike into his own net before Xherdan Shaqiri scored a stunner to ensure the points were split in Cologne.

And Gunn praised the improvement from his Scotland team-mates following their 5-1 opening game thrashing to Germany.

“Obviously it was very positive compared to Friday night,” he said.

“We showed what we’re all about tonight, even in difficult moments like when we conceded the goal and we got to half-time well.

“We felt like we let ourselves down on Friday performance wise, although we were playing against a very good team.

“But we didn’t show enough and from the first whistle tonight we showed our aggression, showed what we’re about and on another day we could have won it.

“We know what we’ve got to do to create history for the country. We’re still in the competition going into the last game.”

