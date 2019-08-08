Gunn-on-One: Patient and well-groomed, Nate Sudfeld ready to be Eagles' backup QB

For two years, he patiently waited his turn - watching, listening and absorbing every bit of information he could from the franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

He had firsthand experience of the folklore Nick Foles created.

And he has trusted every word head coach and former NFL quarterback Doug Pederson has whispered in his ear.

Now, finally, Nate Sudfeld's status has been elevated to the role of backup - No. 2 on the depth chart. He knows that at any given moment he could be one play away from getting the call to lead this Eagles team into battle.

Thursday night, Sudfeld should see significant playing time in the Eagles' preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans - his first step of proving to the coaching staff that he can be trusted.

During my Gunn-on-One with the second QB in command, we discuss his role against the Titans, his mindset for 2019 and more. Tune into Quick Slants on NBC Sports Philadelphia at 6 p.m. Thursday to watch the interview or stream the show live right here.

