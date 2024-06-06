Gunn 'hasn't looked back' since nerve-ridden debut

Angus Gunn says he has "never looked back" since switching allegiance from England to become Scotland's first-choice goalkeeper.

The Norwich City number one, having previously played for England from Under-16 to Under-21 level, chose Steve Clarke's side last year as he qualifies through his Thurso-born dad Bryan, who won six Scotland caps.

Speaking on a bonus episode of the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Gunn recalled his debut - the 3-0 win over Cyprus in the Euro 2024 qualifying opener 15 months ago that was swiftly followed by the momentous 2-0 victory over Spain.

"I felt like going into training I had to show the best version of myself and I feel I did do that," the 28-year-old said.

"When I got the nod to start the first game it was a great feeling and I've never really looked back.

"Obviously there was a lot of nerves, I didn't know what to expect. It probably helped me that I had familiar faces around me, like [Norwich team-mates] Kenny McLean and Grant Hanley, also Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams as well when I was with them at Southampton.

"So that really helped me, but to be fair, all of the lads welcomed me straight away and I felt really comfortable pretty much from the first second.

"So credit to them for that and obviously it couldn't have started any better with the first two games as well."

