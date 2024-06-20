Gunn glad after 'hurting' in Germany loss

[PA Media]

Angus Gunn says Scotland showed what they are "all about" in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

The result keeps Scotland's hopes of progression alive, and the Norwich City keeper was pleased to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the tournament opener against Germany.

"Everything in the game from the start was 10 times better from the game on Friday night [the 5-1 loss to Germany] - our intensity, pressing the ball, our aggression, winning the ball high up," Gunn said after the game.

"That really set us off at the start of the game. The lads managed to keep it going for 90 minutes.

"Getting the goal in the first half was good. I thought it was a pretty even second half and probably could've gone either way. We'll take it to the last game in the end.

"Personally, I was hurting after the game on Friday night, didn't feel like I had done myself justice. A lot of the boys in the dressing room felt like that as well.

"That was the motivation for - to come out, show what we're all about and I think everyone to a man did that today."