Gundogan: Musiala can become one of the best

Gundogan: Musiala can become one of the best

Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan has backed Jamal Musiala to become one of the best players in the world after scoring his second goal of Euro 2024 in the win over Hungary.

The victory means Germany have taken maximum points from their first two group games and face Switzerland in their final clash before the knockout stages.

Musiala opened the scoring before Gundogan added to the lead in the second half, and the Barcelona midfielder lauded the performance of Germany’s young star.

“For me, he’s incredible,” Gundogan said.

“It’s such a joy to play with him because he is someone that can do the unexpected in every single situation and he’s such a difference maker for our team.

“Maybe he’s the most important one for us, at such a young age as well, especially when it comes to creating and getting the ball, taking people on, giving the final pass, scoring goals, which he has added now to his game as well which is very important for someone playing in such an offensive position.

“I love him. He’s such a complete player and such a nice guy as well, very humble.

“If he keeps doing his thing the way he is doing it right now, he can be one of the best.”