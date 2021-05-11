Gunderson competes at NASP Nationals

May 11—Gracie Gunderson was four points away from perfection Saturday.

Gunderson, a Medina/Pingree-Buchanan senior, competed virtually in the 2021 National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) national tournament on Saturday.

Gunderson placed second in the bullseye competition with a score of 296. The senior had 26 perfect arrows. She also placed 10th in the 3-D contest with a score of 290. Gunderson was competing against 2,794 girls in the high school girl's division.

The five-time national tournament attendee has qualified for her second NASP World Tournament. The tourney is slated to be held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina the first week of June.