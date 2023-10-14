Gumby's last-minute touchdown lifts Berks Catholic over Octorara in high school football

Oct. 14—Berks Catholic running back Bryce Gumby sent the Saints home with a comeback win on Friday night.

Gumby scored a 5-yard touchdown with 20.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Tyler Osorio made the ensuing extra point to lift Berks Catholic to a 22-19 victory over Octorara in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 4 game at Forino Sports Complex.

The Saints (3-2, 4-4) led 15-12 after three quarters thanks to touchdown runs of 11 and 9 yards from running back Michael Bradley. Quarterback William Hess connected with Maxx Mace on the two-point conversion following the second touchdown.

The Braves (0-5, 2-6) took a 19-15 lead on a 5-yard run from Ian Teuffert.

Octorara finished with 333 rushing yards on 65 carries, while Berks Catholic had 319 rushing yards on 37 attempts.