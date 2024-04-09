Gulfport turns to Mississippi Coast native to revive storied boys basketball program

Gulfport has hired Brian Butler to lead the boys basketball program, the school announced Monday.

He replaces Steve Hesser, who lasted just one season as the Admirals coach — a 9-21 campaign that ranks among the worst in the storied program’s history.

“When Gulfport basketball is great, it elevates the Coast and state basketball scene,” GHS athletic director Matt Walters said in a press release. “Our return to greatness will come with the hire of Brian Butler. While some individuals have success due to being in the right place at the right time, Coach Butler has worked his way through the ranks with tenacity and determination.

“He was built for this opportunity and will guide the Admirals and the Coast back to basketball prominence in the state of Mississippi.”

Butler arrives from a two-year stint at 4A Columbia High School where his Wildcats are coming off a region championship.

Butler is a Mississippi Coast native who played for Southern Miss coach Jay Ladner in high school at St. Stanislaus. Since then, he’s served as an assistant at Oak Grove before helming programs at Sacred Heart, South Jones and then Columbia.

“Brian Butler is one of the brightest young coaches in our state,” Ladner said in the Admiral statement. “He’s left each job he’s had better than he found it. He fits the mold and image expected at a school like Gulfport High, with its incredible tradition and expectations.

“He’s a class man in a class school and program and it won’t be long before the Admirals will be competing for a state championship.”

Butler has built a reputation as a program builder. His first team at Sacred Heart when 7-20 before his fourth team won 23 games and reached the 1A Final Four.

At South Jones, the Braves increased their win totals in each year Butler led the program.

In 12 seasons as a head coach, Butler has reached the postseason five times and been named a region Coach of the Year three times.