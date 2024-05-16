Gulf Shores soccer takes 5A title, Galvan earns MVP for clutch performance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a historic school year for Gulf Shores! Months after capturing the school’s first state title in football — the Dolphins boys soccer team claimed the program’s first blue map, as well.

Gulf Shores defeated Guntersville 3-2 in the Class 5A Boys final in Huntsville. The Dolphins were led by the program’s all-time leading scorer, Talan Galvan. The senior forward scored the match-winning goal in double overtime to give Gulf Shores the top honor.

Gulf Shores, led by head coach Danny Norton, finished with 21 wins on the season.

Despite falling behind 2-0 in the first half, Gulf Shores rallied with a goals from Noah Guthrie and Galvan in the second half to force overtime.

Galvan ended the battle with his clutch performance in overtime — draining the winning goal mid way through the second overtime period.

Congratulations to the Dolphins on a great year!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.