Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Summary After a six-year slowdown triggered by the crash in oil prices in 2014 and deepened by the impact of Covid-19, the GCC construction industry is set for a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022.

New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107047/?utm_source=GNW


Boosted by government stimulus spending aimed at accelerating the post-Covid recovery, the region’s contractors, engineers and manufacturers can look to forward to a healthy increase in building and infrastructure projects in the coming two years.

And while the government support measures will boost construction activity in the coming year, the longer-term outlook is boosted by the region’s improving fiscal situation as oil prices recover and oil output caps are eased.

With a $1.9tn pipeline of future construction and transport infrastructure projects planned across the GCC, there is no shortage of potential project opportunities waiting to be unlocked.

Healthy Pipeline

While some of these planned projects are still many years away from becoming real projects, such as the majority of the Saudi Arabia’s $500bn Neom future city development, there is a significant backlog of work that has been delayed by the pandemic, but which can be brought quickly to the market.

According to projects tracking database MEED Projects, about $107bn of planned construction and transport projects in the GCC are already at some stage of tendering. If is fair to assume that the majority of these will be awarded within the coming 18 months.

Given that the average annual value of construction contracts awarded in the GCC since 2016 has been $61bn a year, with awards falling to a mere $43bn last year, this marks a significant increase in the pace of construction activity.

In addition, about $303bn of planned construction and transport projects in the GCC are at the design stage. While some will inevitably be delayed, these projects ensure that there is plenty of potential opportunities so long as the macro economic and fiscal conditions are favourable.

But the post-Covid GCC construction sector will have a different flavour to the market before 2015, which was driven by strong government spending on infrastructure, particularly rail projects, and an influx of money into GCC real estate from across the region following the disruption of the Arab Spring.

Saudi leads the way

In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will provide the biggest supply of new construction opportunities in the GCC.

With over $1tn of construction and transport projects planned, and about $58bn of construction contracts being tendered, Saudi Arabia is by far the region’s biggest construction market. On its own, the kingdom accounts for 54 per cent of all construction projects planned in the GCC, and 54 per cent of those being tendered.

Led by the Public Investments Fund’s programme of Vision 2030 gigaprojects, the a new wave of projects such as Neom, The Red Sea Project, Qiddiya entertainment city and Diriyah Gate, is being delivered by new generation of clients, whose focus is very centred on the development of local capacity, and on using digital technology to reduce waste and improve productivity. Companies seeking to win work in Saudi Arabia’s new programme of projects must be prepared to invest in local content, and be ready to innovate.

For many companies, the recovery of the UAE’s projects market will be welcome news. For so long, the driver of major real estate and infrastructure, the slowdown in the Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets has cast a particularly dark shadow over the region’s construction industry.

Some $505bn of construction and transport projects are planned in the UAE, but only about $17bn are being tendered, similar to the value of construction contracts being tendered in Qatar, a much smaller market.The lack of a visible pipeline of new projects in the UAE has been a major concern for the construction industry

Stimulus spending is not a new tactic for the UAE, and one federal project that is already being developed to stimulate future economic growth is Etihad Rail.

In Abu Dhabi’s energy and petrochemicals sector is forging ahead with new projects, while housing and real estate is also expected to play a key role. Aldar is tendering work for projects on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat and Yas islands, while in Dubai rising property prices have accelerated a range of villa and waterfront apartment projects developed by the likes of Nakheel, Emaar and Meraas.

Across the region, increased use of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to deliver public services will see a new breed of private-sector clients for infrastructure projects. This will change the relationship between contractors and their clients and will add momentum to the need to innovate and reduce waste

Written by MEED, the Middle East market experts within the Group, "GCC Construction Outlook 2021" provides a comprehensive analysis of the key trends, opportunities and challenges facing GCC construction.

The report provides construction companies, contractors, suppliers, manufacturers and consultants with a powerful resource that will help them to identify new opportunities, set strategy, and mitigate risk in the GCC.

Scope
Reasons to Buy
- Outlook assessment for the GCC construction market
- Comprehensive review of construction market in all six GCC countries
- Examination of projects planned and underway in GCC construction
- Client analysis covering project plans and strategic objectives
- Top 100 GCC construction clients
- Overview of leading contractor activity
- Top 100 GCC construction contractors
- All the latest data and information of construction market trends
- Analysis of the challenges facing GCC construction
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107047/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Woman sues McDonald's after complaining that a cheeseburger advert was so irresistible it caused her to break her fast during Lent

    Ksenia Ovchinnikova said she was trying to abstain from eating meat when she spotted a McDonald's burger ad, which made her give in to temptation.

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Gottlieb expects COVID cases to climb in northern U.S. as schools reopen

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says new infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant could climb as schools reopen.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • 1940s-era buildings imploded in New Jersey to make way for new UPS hub

    The demolition of the 153-acre site's last remaining structures marks the completion of three years of site preparation work, clearing the way for construction of a UPS regional hub facility.

  • Trouble at Google's DeepMind and tech workers not going back to the office

    In this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter we look at an investigation of a Google VP, tech workers saying no to the office, and more.

  • Seeing link between wages and workers, more businesses raise the former to address the latter

    Hiking wages -- which also hikes costs -- is an economic third rail that companies are increasingly grabbing to address worker shortages.

  • Saudi oil giant Aramco sees half-year earnings climb to $47B

    Saudi Arabia's oil-producing company, Aramco, announced Sunday a net income of around $47 billion for the first half of the year, double what it earned over the same period last year when the coronavirus grounded travel and pummeled global demand for oil. This puts Aramco back squarely where it was before the pandemic struck and sunk earnings to $23.3 billion in the first six months of 2020. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said the company's second quarter results “reflect a strong rebound in worldwide energy demand.”

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk without parts unit spinoff - source

    Airbus has warned employees of hundreds of possible job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if the unit is not hived off in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters. Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants and the rest folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off. Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft, mainly in Augsburg and Varel near Bremen.

  • When To Consider Job-Hopping To Maximize Your Pay

    If you're in search of a fatter paycheck, switching jobs may seem like the optimal move. There's a sense that you can get a bigger pay bump by leaving your company for greener pastures than by getting...

  • Activision Blizzard scandal a ‘watershed moment’ for women in the gaming industry

    California’s legal action could mark step towards fixing culture of harassment, experts say Activision Blizzard employees stage a walkout in Irvine, California, on 28 July. Photograph: Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock For women at Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most famous video game companies, showing up to work meant navigating near daily episodes of humiliation, sexual harassment, and even physical abuse, according to a bombshell lawsuit that has prompted a reckonin

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Southwest accused by flight website Kiwi of trying to create a distraction by demanding details about its ties with Skiplagged

    Southwest Airlines in a court filing sought info about Kiwi's relationship with Skiplagged. Kiwi said it was a distraction technique.

  • ATVI SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

    NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for the first time

    CBS NEWS' JERICKA DUNCAN: "Being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime."BRITTANY COMMISSO: "What he did to me was a crime."A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union airing Monday. Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. She recently filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff's office. COMMISSO: "Then there started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips." Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo. Cuomo has resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told reporters on Friday that Commisso's account was fabricated, citing emails and other evidence she said undermines her story.