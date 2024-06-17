Gulf Coast Recreation Classic showcases youth baseball this week in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2024 Gulf Coast Recreation Classic is set to start this week, according to officials.

Escambia County Parks and Recreation announced that the start of the Classic, a youth baseball tournament with 67 teams participating, is set to begin tonight, Monday, June 17, and last until Saturday, June 22. The location is John R. Jones Ballpark, 555 E. Nine Mile Road.

Game dates and times are as follows, according to a press release.

Monday – Friday games : 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. at John R. Jones Ballpark, 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola.

Saturday : Games are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at John R. Jones Ballpark.

Roger Scott Athletic Complex (2130 Summit Blvd., Pensacola) will host the 10U division games between June 17 and 18 at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m.

Participating teams include players ages 7-15 from Escambia County, City of Pensacola, City of Gulf Breeze and Santa Rosa County. Escambia County teams include players from Northwest Escambia Baseball, Perdido Baseball, NEP Baseball and Molino Recreation Association.

“We’re excited to host the Gulf Coast Recreation Classic for the third year in a row,” Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said. “I’m really proud of our staff for their hard work to make this event happen for our teams.

Rhodes added, “I’d also like to thank our players and their families for their dedication to youth sports. This is a wonderful event for our community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone next week.”

The tournament is open to the public at no charge and all spectators are welcome, according to the press release.

For more information, contact Escambia County Parks and Recreation at 850-475-5220.

