Watch: Guler stunner seals Turkey win over Georgia after crowd violence mars Euros thriller

Arda Guler (centre) scored the winner with a world-class finish after Mert Muldur had put Turkey ahead with another early contender for goal-of-the-tournament - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Turkey scored two goal-of-the-tournament contenders and Real Madrid’s Arda Guler underlined his burgeoning talent but violence threatened to mar their win over Georgia in the rain in Dortmund.

Punches were exchanged, weapons brandished and objects thrown by supporters in one corner of the ground before police stepped in to restore order.

Violence broke out more than an hour before Tuesday’s Group F game was due to kick-off, with Turkey eventual winners with two brilliant efforts either side of Georgia’s first-ever tournament goal. With Georgia threatening to nick a historic point late on, they sent their goalkeeper up for a corner but Turkey broke and Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu finished a wonderfully entertaining game to make it 3-1.

Mert Muldur put Turkey ahead with a stunning right-footed volley before Georges Mikautadze equalised, sparking scenes of delirium. But Guler, the 19-year-old Madrid prospect tipped for a bright future, settled it with a superb finish of his own.

On a chaotic day in Westphalia, water cascaded from the stadium roof seemingly on to fans amid a major downpour in scenes similar to those witnessed at Manchester United’s Old Trafford home last month, which sparked fears kick-off could be postponed.

A storm warning in Dortmund earlier led to the closure of a fan zone in the centre of the city and a viewing area in a park.

The German Weather Service forecast severe thunderstorms in western and central Germany starting around midday.

Other Euro 2024 host cities in the region – Cologne, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen – closed public fan zones on Tuesday following the warning.

Turkey vs Georgia: As it happened . . .

07:25 PM BST

Man-of-the-match

07:20 PM BST

Despair for Georgia

Georgia can hold their heads up high - Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Georgia gave it everything but were undone by some stunning strikes by Turkey - Ina Fassbender/Getty Images

07:18 PM BST

Joy for Turkey

A winning start for Turkey - Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Turkish fans certainly made their presence known in Dortmund - Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

07:15 PM BST

Portugal vs Czech Republic

The other game in Group F gets under way in just under an hour in Leipzig where Portugal take on Czech Republic. You can follow all the action with our live blog.

07:09 PM BST

All about Guler

The 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder made his Euro debut today and what a way to mark it!

A EURO debut to remember 🇹🇷🤩#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/p6D9M4emY1 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 18, 2024

07:07 PM BST

Best game so far?

This would be a very strong contender for match of the tournament so far. What do you think? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

07:03 PM BST

Special day for Guler

1 – Along with being the youngest ever debut scorer at the European Championship finals (19y 114d), Arda Güler's five chances created against Georgia are the joint-most by a teenager in a game in the competition (since 1980). Magician. #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/EDbIB7jtUe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 18, 2024

06:56 PM BST

Full-time

That is it and what a fantastic match that has been. Turkey win but Georgia can hold their heads up high.

06:56 PM BST

GOAL! Turkey wrap it up

Poor, poor Georgia. Everyone was up for a corner and then they lose it. With the keeper up, Turkey race down the field and with no on-one at home Akturkoglu slides it into an empty net.

Kerem Akturkoglu wraps it up for Turkey - Ina Fassbender/Getty images

06:54 PM BST

90+6 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Oh my goodness! Gunok saves the free-kick and then Turkey make a crucial block from a shot that was goal-bound.

06:54 PM BST

90+5 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Late, late free-kick for Georgia with just seconds remaining. Georgia keeper Mamardashvili is up...

06:52 PM BST

90+3 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

How have Georgia missed? Kochorashvili and Mikautadze get in each others’ way from Kvaratskhelia’s cross and the strike misses the target. That really should have been the equaliser.

06:51 PM BST

90+2 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Time is running out for Georgia in the pouring rain in Dortmund. They have played well and been undone but two stunning goals.

06:49 PM BST

90+1 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Turkey change:

ON Ozcan

OFF Calhanoglu

06:48 PM BST

90 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

There will be six added minutes at the end of this enthralling match. Can Georgia find an equaliser?

06:47 PM BST

88 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Turkey captain Calhanoglu is into the book.

Georgia change:

ON Altunashvili

OFF Mekvabishvili

Into the book - Ozan Kose/Getty Images

06:47 PM BST

87 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Turkey nearly wrap up the game. Celik, who has only just come on, finds fellow sub Yazici. It looks like he is going to score but Mamardashvili makes a crucial save to deny him.

06:44 PM BST

85 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Turkey changes:

ON Celik, Akturkoglu

OFF Muldur, Yilmiz

Georgia change:

ON Zivzivadze

OFF Kverkvelia

06:42 PM BST

83 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Mikautadze sends in a cross from the left and Kvaratskhelia attempts a very ambitious overhead kick but he does not get it right. He has remained down having received an elbow in the process of that effort.

Turkey’s first goalscorer Muldur has gone down again with cramp and it looks like he is going to be replaced.

06:37 PM BST

79 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Double change for Turkey:

ON Demiral, Yazici

OFF Ayhan, Guler

Guler replaced after his screamer - Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

06:37 PM BST

77 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Can Georgia respond again? After Turkey’s first screamer they played brilliantly but do they have the energy to do so this time?

06:32 PM BST

73 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Double change for Georgia:

ON Davitashvili, Lochoshvili

OFF Chakvetadze, Tsitaishvili

06:29 PM BST

70 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Georgia should be level. Kochorashvili does brilliantly and with some superb close-control he sets up an effort for himself inside the Turkey box. He lifts it over Gunok and but it comes back off the bar.

06:28 PM BST

69 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

Turkey should be 3-1 up. Kadioglu is found in the left-hand channel of the box but, instead of shooting, he passes it to Kokcu, who mis-hits his effort and Georgia escape.

06:26 PM BST

68 mins: Turkey 2 Georgia 1

That is Turkey’s second stunner of the game and their manager Vincenzo Montella, who turns 50 today, enjoyed that one.

06:24 PM BST

GOAL! WHAT A FINISH!

That is stunning from 19-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler! Turkey win the ball off Georgia and from around 25 yards out, Guler curls one into the top corner. Mamardashvili had no chance of saving that.

What a finish! - Ozan Kose/Getty Images

06:21 PM BST

63 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Tsitaishvili finds Kvaratskhelia who, on the stretch, cannot guide his effort on target from inside the box and it rolls wide.

06:19 PM BST

61 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Calhanoglu shoots from outside the box and his effort is deflected behind for a corner. Guler’s delivery is poor and Georgia win the header.

06:16 PM BST

57 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Calhanoglu hit that with some venom. It looks like it was just straight at Mamardashvili but, with the way Calhanoglu hit it, it was moving a lot. The Georgia keeper does well to keep it out.

He hit that with some venom - Friedemann Vogel/Shutterstock

06:15 PM BST

56 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Turkey are awarded a free-kick in a central position not far outside the Georgia box. The referee had allowed play to go on but goes back and books Kverkvelia. Guler was appealing for a penalty but that is never going to be given. Calhanoglu will take and he is dangerous from these areas...

06:10 PM BST

51 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Kvaratskhelia finds Mikautadze in the centre of the Turkey box. Georgia’s goalscorer takes one touch, swivels and shoots. Crucially for Turkey though, their two centre-halves make a crucial block to deny Georgia.

Crucial block from Turkey - Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

06:07 PM BST

49 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Tsitaishvili has Georgia’s first effort of the second half with a strike on the left-hand side of the box but it is straight at Gunok.

06:05 PM BST

46 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Turkey could have been back ahead within seconds of the second half starting. Yilmaz crosses and finds Muldur, who cannot quite get the contact he wanted on the shot. Mamardashvili makes the catch.

06:04 PM BST

Second half

We are back under way in Dortmund. We hope the second half will be as engaging as the first. The start to the second half was slightly delayed as we were waiting for Georgia goalkeeper Mamardashvili to emerge.

05:57 PM BST

Speed of VAR

How refreshing was it to see how quickly VAR ruled out Turkey’s second goal? It was a close call but we were not waiting half an hour for the decision.

VAR quickly made its decision on an offside call - James Baylis/Getty Images

05:54 PM BST

What a moment for Georgia

05:52 PM BST

One way, then another

Turkey took the lead through Mert Muldur - Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Georges Mikautadze got Georgia's first-ever goal at a major tournament - Alessandra Tarantino/AP

05:47 PM BST

Half-time

The whistle goes and we have come to the end of a fantastic first half with it being all square at the break. Let us hope for more of the same in the second.

05:46 PM BST

45 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

There will be one added minute at the end of this gripping first half.

05:40 PM BST

40 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Calhanoglu sends it in and it falls into the path of Ayhan, whose effort is well-blocked.

05:40 PM BST

39 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

After a period of real pressure on the Turkey box after Georgia’s equaliser, they have some respite as they now have a free-kick not far outside the Georgia penalty area...

05:36 PM BST

35 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 1

Georgia are so close to taking the lead. It is the goalscorer Mikautadze, whose first-time volley inside the box goes agonisingly wide of the far post.

05:34 PM BST

GOAL! Georgia equalise

Mikautadze has Georgia’s first-ever goal at a major tournament. After a terrific piece of skill from Kochorashvili, he finds Mikautadze in a central position and he hits it first time. He beats Gunok at his near post and Georgia are level. Should Gunok have saved that? Georgia fans will not care.

Georgia are level in Dortmund with their first goal at a major tournament - Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

05:30 PM BST

29 mins: Turkey 1 Georgia 0

Tsitaishvili strikes the ball from the left-hand side of the box and his effort is saved by Gunok and behind for a corner, which Turkey clear.

05:29 PM BST

No goal

VAR checks and Yildiz was offside so the goal does not stand. Kokcu really should have scored from the initial attempt.

Offside rules out second Turkey goal - Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

05:28 PM BST

GOAL! Turkey double up

Within two minutes of scoring their first, Turkey are 2-0 up. They get in down the right and Guler sends in the cross. First Kokcu gets a touch as he mis-hits his shot. It falls to Yildiz, who slots home, but will it stand?

05:27 PM BST

GOAL! WHAT A STRIKE!

WOW! That is an incredible goal as Turkey are ahead. The ball is headed out by Georgia to the edge of the box and, on the volley, Muldur hits it first time into the top corner. That was quite something and there is lift off in Dortmund.

What a strike! Enough said - James Baylis/Getty Images

05:25 PM BST

24 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

After a frantic start, the game has just quietened down a little. There was no way that early intensity was going to be maintained for 90 minutes.

05:22 PM BST

21 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

Turkey’s talisman and captain Calhanoglu flicks the ball up and takes aim from just inside the Georgia box but he does not get his effort right as he drags it wide.

05:15 PM BST

14 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

Yildiz strikes from the left-hand side of the box and Mamardashvili just about makes the save at the second attempt.

Turkey have had the better of the early stages so far in Dortmund - Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

05:14 PM BST

13 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

Guler sends in an inviting cross from the right but Yildiz cannot get his head on it.

05:12 PM BST

12 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

A matter of seconds after Turkey come close, Georgia nearly take the lead. Mekvabishvili’s effort from outside the box takes a deflection and Gunok gets down to make an important save.

05:11 PM BST

10 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

Turkey hit the post! They have been dominant so far and they are so close to taking a deserved lead. Ayhan hits it first time from outside the box and his effort strikes the post rolls across goal but out of play for a goal-kick.

Turkey so nearly ahead - Ozan Kose/Getty Images

05:10 PM BST

9 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

Turkey have their second corner of the match and this time it will be an outswinger from Guler, who finds the head of Bardakci but his header his off target.

05:07 PM BST

6 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

Turkey have the first corner of the game as Georgia captain Kashia heads behind. Calhanoglu finds Ayhan with an inswinger, but Ayhan cannot keep his header down and it goes just over the bar. He should be hitting the target.

Turkey are dominating in the early stages - Georgi Licovski/Shutterstock

05:05 PM BST

4 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

Guler tries to find Kokcu with a cross to the far post but Kokcu cannot quite get on the end of it.

05:04 PM BST

2 mins: Turkey 0 Georgia 0

It is safe to say we know when Georgia have the ball as the Turkey fans boo and hiss. The majority of the stadium is filled by Turkey fans, with a strong contingent of Turkish people in Germany. Georgia are setting up with a back five.

05:01 PM BST

Kick-off

Both anthems were belted out and now we are ready. We are under way in Dortmund and Georgia begin their maiden major tournament.

04:54 PM BST

Anthem time

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel in Dortmund and it is time for the national anthems. The Turkey and Georgia fans are certainly making some noise.

Anthem time in Dortmund - Friedemann Vogel/Shutterstock

04:52 PM BST

Reminder of the teams

Turkey: Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Calhanoglu, Ayhan, Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz, Yilmaz.

Subs: Celik, Demiral, Yokuslu, Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yazici, Bayindir, Kaplan, Ozcan, Yuksek, Cakir, Kilicsoy, Akgun, Yildirim.

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Subs: Zivzivadze, Davitashvili, Kvilitaia, Gugeshashvili, Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Kvekveskiri, Kiteishvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Lobjanidze, Tabidze, Sigua.

04:46 PM BST

Georgia warming up

Georgia make their major tournament debut today - Andreea Alexandru/AP

04:44 PM BST

Turkey getting ready

04:39 PM BST

Birthday present?

Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella turns 50 today and he will be hoping for all three points as the perfect birthday present.

Vincenzo Montella (pictured) turns 50 today - Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

04:35 PM BST

Rain, rain, go away!

The rain has been so bad in Dortmund that it has been gushing off the stadium roof, Old Trafford style. The groudstaff have been brushing it off the pitch as best they can and the rain seems to have stopped for now. The players are out preparing for the game. With kick-off at 5pm UK time, it sees to be going ahead for the time being. But thunderstorms are forecast in western Germany. If the game is postponed Lothar Matthaus will have to get himself ready for an exhausting two-hour chat-marathon to fill the air-time as the pundit for this game on the RTL German TV network.

04:34 PM BST

Past five meetings

2002: Turkey 3-0 Georgia

2004: Turkey 1-1 Georgia

2005: Georgia 2-5 Turkey

2007: Georgia 1-0 Turkey

2012: Georgia 1-3 Turkey

04:31 PM BST

The shirt of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler

04:27 PM BST

What does the future hold for Kvaratskhelia?

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia winger has been linked with a move away from Napoli and his agent Mamuka Jugeli has been speaking about his client’s future.

“We want to leave Naples, but we are waiting for the end of the European Championship first. Our priority is to move to a team that plays in the Champions League.

“With (Antonio) Conte, Napoli undoubtedly has big plans. I am sure that they will qualify for the Champions League and that they will still fight for the Scudetto, but this does not mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay. Worse is that if he stays at Napoli, Khvicha will lose a year. We are worried.”

However Napoli posted this on X in response:

“In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia’s agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club.

“Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Napoli club!!! End of the story.”

04:22 PM BST

Unsavoury scenes inside the Westfalenstadion

Georgia vs Turkey is in 1h and 30 minutes and 6 fight already broke out 💀💀💀 heritage is too strong 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZUYKiLLdHK — Gugenzi (@Gugenzikevlo) June 18, 2024

Wow it's all kicking off between Turkey and Georgia fans… 😳😨pic.twitter.com/n7dgfWkJGY — The Away Fans (@theawayfans) June 18, 2024

04:21 PM BST

Drenched

The fans may be getting very wet in Dortmund but their spirits will not be dampened, especially the Georgia fans who are enjoying their maiden major tournament.

Turkey take on Georgia in their opening game of Euro 2024 - Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Georgia are competing at their first major tournament - Angel Martinez/Getty Images

04:15 PM BST

Plenty of mopping up to do

It is more common in a game of cricket to be worried about the weather but there has been some concern over whether this afternoon’s game in Dortmund would take place, but we are hearing we should be good to go at 17.00 BST.

Inspections in Dortmund - Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

Heavy rain in Dortmund - Alessandra Tarantino/AP

04:04 PM BST

Team news

Turkey: Gunok, Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Calhanoglu, Ayhan, Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz, Yilmaz.

Subs: Celik, Demiral, Yokuslu, Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yazici, Bayindir, Kaplan, Ozcan, Yuksek, Cakir, Kilicsoy, Akgun, Yildirim.

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Kakabadze, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Subs: Zivzivadze, Davitashvili, Kvilitaia, Gugeshashvili, Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Kvekveskiri, Kiteishvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Lobjanidze, Tabidze, Sigua.

04:03 PM BST

Fighting in Dortmund

Fighting broke out among fans inside the Westfalenstadion before the match.

Around 40 fans from each set of supporters were involved in the brief scuffles and police moved in between them, a Reuters reporter inside the stadium said.

Running battle between Turkey and Georgia supporters. pic.twitter.com/pbHDekxbHV — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 18, 2024

We now have crowd violence in one corner of the Westfalenstadion. Objects thrown between two sections, who then rush towards each other to try and fight. Absolute bedlam down there. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 18, 2024

03:56 PM BST

Major tournament debut for Georgia

✨ Inspiration for a nation!



🇬🇪 Welcome to your first major finals, Georgia! 🇬🇪#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/OetNQsooGO — UEFA (@UEFA) June 18, 2024

03:52 PM BST

Wet, wet, wet in Dortmund

The Westfalenstadion is looking a little like those scenes from Old Trafford last season:

Plenty of work for the ground staff to be doing - Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

Looking a little like Old Trafford - Lars Baron/Getty Images

The Turkey fans getting just a little bit wet! - Kenzo Tribouillard/Getty Images

03:42 PM BST

Match preview

Group F gets going this afternoon as Turkey take on Georgia in Dortmund. It is the battle of the two most easterly teams at Euro 2024.

Turkey are currently ranked 40th in the world and are led by the former Fiorentina and AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella, who was appointed as Turkey manager in September 2023. Their best performance at the European Championship was a third-place finish in 2008. Their hopes of progression into the knockout stages will centre around their captain and talisman Hakan Calhanoglu, who plays his club football with Serie A champions Inter Milan. Turkey have three players who currently play in English football; Altay Bayindir (Manchester United), Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) and Yunus Akgun (Leicester City). 19-year-old Real Madrid Arda Guler midfield is one to watch not just in this tournament but likely many into the future.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (pictured) is going to be fundamental to Georgia's chances of progressing at the maiden major tournament - Pat Elmont/Getty Images

Georgia, sitting 35 places below Turkey in the world rankings, are managed by former Bayern Munich defender Willy Sagnol, who has been in charge since 2021. Having earned a spot in the play-offs through winning their Nations League group, they beat Euro 2004 champions Greece on penalties to reach a major tournament for the first time. Their chances of qualification for the knockouts will hinge on the performances of Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who played a crucial role in the side from Naples winning the Serie A title a year ago. The 23-year-old has the pressure of the nation on his shoulders being their talisman but he has the ability to light up this tournament. Watford fans will recognise one name in the Georgia squad and that is Giorgi Chakvetadze, who joined Watford on loan last summer before making the move permanent in February. They are the lowest ranked side at Euro 2024.

Later on in Group F Portugal play the Czech Republic in Leipzig.

Team news to follow shortly.

