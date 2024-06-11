Gulager Springs set to open six-week barrel racing season

Jun. 10—Gulager Springs Arena in Tahlequah is set to open a six-week barrel racing series, which will be taking place on Tuesdays.

Starting on June 18 and lasting until July 23, the series will host three different age groups. The peewee group consists of 6 and under contestants. The youth division will feature competitors ages 7 to 16. Entry for pewees is $10 and for youth, it's $30. There is also an open group for those over 16.

Each group will pay out the winner. The open category pays out the top four riders, with money also going to a pot each week for the final.

Riders must appear in at least four events to be eligible for the end-of-year prize. The youth section will have three winners, while the pewee have two.

The event officially starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.