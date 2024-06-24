Guirassy: Milan look for fast track to Borussia Dortmund target

Milan don’t want to be caught flat-footed and are seriously considering fast tracking a deal for VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in order to snap up their new striker.

The Rossoneri have spent weeks trying to set up a deal for Bologna starlet Joshua Zirkzee, willing to pay his €40m release clause, but everything has stalled due to the €15m in fees and commissions wanted by his agent Kia Joorabchian, something they’re not willing to pay.

Milan have already identified a number of other possible candidates including Chelsea’s Armando Broja, but things have slowed due to the European Championship and the club are hoping to have a new striker in place during their pre-season preparations.

Milan could speed up for Guirassy

Page 23 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Guirassy is Milan’s only serious target that could be signed soon to bolster their frontline and they’re seriously considering speeding up for the striker, who has a €17.5m release clause at Stuttgart.

The Rossoneri would also need to navigate through the various extra fees including commissions, but the deal would be cheaper than the one for Zirkzee. This season, the 28-year-old Guinean striker scored 30 goals and provided three assists across 30 matches.