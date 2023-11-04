Guinness wars as breweries launch rival stouts - we see if they match up

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been known to enjoy a pint of Guinness from time to time - GARETH FULLER

Guinness is facing increased competition as rival brewers launch alternative stouts to capitalise on its surging popularity among younger drinkers.

Camden Town Brewery has become the latest to produce a challenger stout, following in the footsteps of BrewDog, Heineken and even Irish boxer Conor McGregor.

Stout is a dark, heavy bodied, strong ale that has a higher malt and lower hops content compared to paler, carbonated lagers.

Guinness, the most famous drink of its kind, was the most popular beer across pubs, bars and restaurants in the last year, according to the latest industry data, and has enjoyed a boost in demand among all age groups.

Brewdog this week said the amount of stout served up has surged by 7 per cent in the last year, citing its own brand called Black Heart as a stout that is being ordered by younger drinkers.

Social media influencers have also helped to grow its popularity, with people such as Daragh Curran, known online as the Guinness Guru, whose videos show him sampling and rating drafts of the drink across different establishments have gone viral.

Curran has amassed more than 400,000 followers on TikTok through his endeavours to find the perfect pint, while other online presences like S--- London Guinness call out pubs with the worst pours.

I have tested 4 methods side by side … results incoming #guinness pic.twitter.com/6WxGMhV6fr — Daragh Curran (@DaraghCurran_) October 26, 2022

Guiness has also sponsored rugby’s Six Nations and many drinkers play the “Guinness game”, where people try to drink down to the mark between the harp and the lettering of the brand on the glass within the first sip, cementing its visibility.

Brewdog even made a nod to the popularity of the game within the advertising campaign for its Black Heart brand, showing a pint in a similar glass with the words: “Toucan play that game,” a reference to the old Guinness adverts featuring a toucan.

‘To suggest Guinness is under threat is laughable’

However, Ben McFarland, a historian and member of alcohol expert group the Thinking Drinkers, said no other beer category is dominated in the same way that Guinness owns stout.

“They own the whole market globally and have done so for decades, it’s extraordinary. The quality is good and it’s consistent, it’s very rare people will accept an alternative. To suggest Guinness is under threat is laughable.

He added: “Guinness is so synonymous with the stout style. And then there’s the theatre of the two-stage pour creating this occasion along with its distinct association with rugby, it’s marketing genius.

“Even hardcore beer geeks say a pint of it now and again is great. It would have to be on your desert island bar.”

Despite this vastly monopolised market, brewers are still keen to field rivals because even second position, having chipped away at as little as 5 per cent of Guinness’s share would be deemed a success, he said.

“Any challenger is really up against it, but even a portion, a small portion, is worth going for in a category so big,” Mr McFarland added.

Inevitably there have been some casualties. Heineken Ireland has reportedly discontinued its Island’s Edge stout after just two years due to a lack of interest in their product.

But Diageo, which owns Guinness, is unconcerned with the new entrants and even celebrates the growing interest in stout as a whole.

A spokesman said: “Guinness has been popular for hundreds of years and we are confident that it’ll be popular for hundreds of years to come.

“Anything that celebrates how much there is to explore within beer, and stout in particular, is great.”

Does Guinness beat the competition?

Pete Brown, drinks writer

It used to be the case that you couldn’t run a successful pub without Guinness on the bar. But the Irish monopoly in stout is now being challenged. Craft brewers are nibbling away at its dominance with more roastier, more characterful brews. Now, two craft-gone-mainstream brewers, who have brewed fuller-flavoured beers in the past, are aiming directly at Guinness’s mainstream heart.

Guinness

Camden stout