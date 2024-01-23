Guinea vs Senegal LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Guinea vs Senegal LIVE!

Group C concludes at the Africa Cup of Nations today with another thrilling evening of action in store. AFCON holders Senegal have already booked their place in the last 16 with back-to-back wins over The Gambia and Cameroon to kick off the defence of their first title from 2021 and need just a point in Yamoussoukro on Tuesday night to sail through as Group C winners.

Second-place Guinea must win in order to leapfrog Senegal and snatch the group for themselves, having followed their opening draw against Cameroon achieved with 10 men by beating The Gambia last time out. Kaba Diawara's side are likely already heading through anyway with four points safely under their belts, though may be eager to try and avoid the last-16 meeting with Nigeria in Abidjan on Saturday night that awaits the runners-up from Group C.

Guinea have been given a huge injury boost with star duo Serhou Guirassy and Naby Keita both fit to start this game, while the Lions of Teranga bring in Abdoulaye Seck and Nampalys Mendy for Abdou Diallo and Lamine Camara. Follow Guinea vs Senegal at AFCON live below!

Guinea vs Senegal latest news

Kick-off time: 5pm GMT, Charles Konan Banny Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Guinea team news: Guirassy and Keita start

Senegal team news: Seck and Mendy come in

Standard Sport prediction

Group C permutations

Guinea 0-0 Senegal

17:14 , George Flood

9 mins: The initial corner is headed away before Nampalys Mendy's fierce strike from just outside the box is deflected behind by Mohamed Camara, who stays down in need of treatment.

Senegal's latest set-piece is well cleared.

Guinea 0-0 Senegal

17:12 , George Flood

8 mins: A shove from Antoine Conte on Sadio Mane gives Senegal the chance to swing a free-kick from the left into the Guinea box.

It looks like there was a late change to the Guinea starting XI by the way, with Abdoulaye Toure replaced in midfield by Ilaix Moriba.

Guinea 0-0 Senegal

17:09 , George Flood

6 mins: It's been an extremely slow start in the heat of Yamoussoukro, early flashpoint aside.

Ismaila Sarr gets in down the right channel but his effort is blocked by Mohamed Camara, leading to a Senegal corner that ends up safely in the hands of Guinea goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone.

Guinea 0-0 Senegal

17:05 , George Flood

3 mins: Tempers are already flaring in this heated west African derby showdown as both sets of players clash.

It's already boiling over as the referee from Burundi tries to diffuse an early flashpoint.

It was Naby Keita and Nampalys Mendy who kicked that off with an off-the-ball spat.

Guinea vs Senegal

17:02 , George Flood

KICK-OFF

Underway in Yamoussoukro!

A point will be enough for holders Senegal to top the group, while a Guinea win would see them snatch first place at the last

Guinea vs Senegal

17:00 , George Flood

The teams are out, the national anthems are done and kick-off is imminent at the sunny Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Guinea FA appeal for calm after six people die in post-Gambia celebrations

16:54 , George Flood

There has been an appeal for calm if Guinea beat Senegal this evening after six people tragically died in the country during celebrations following the win over The Gambia.

"What is important is that our fans and the public celebrate in a very measured fashion," the Guinea Football Federation's media manager Amadou Makadji told the BBC this week.

"They have to be very careful to not put themselves in danger, because the goal of football is to bring joy and not leave families bereaved."

He added: "We do not want deaths to mourn, so we call on everyone to celebrate but to take care of themselves so that nothing happens to them.

"Guinea is a country where people are very, very passionate about football and they experience football like nowhere else in the world."

Two enforced Senegal changes from Cameroon win

16:36 , George Flood

There are two enforced changes from Aliou Cisse to the Senegal team that ran out 3-1 winners over Cameroon last time out.

The suspended Abdou Diallo and injured Lamine Camara make way for Abdoulaye Seck and former Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy.

Centre-back Diallo serves an automatic one-match ban after being booked in both Senegal's opening group games.

Naby Keita and Serhou Guirassy start for Guinea

16:25 , George Flood

Captain Naby Keita and star striker Serhou Guirassy are both fit to start in a major double boost for Guinea this evening.

Antoine Conte, Mohamed Camara, Saidou Sow, Amadou Diawara and Facinet Conte also return to the starting lineup, replacing Julian Jeanvier, Mouctar Diakhaby, Ibrahim Diakite, Sekou Sylla and Ilaix Moriba.

Morgan Guilavogui and Mohamed Bayo also drop to the bench.

Senegal lineup

16:03 , George Flood

Starting XI: Edouard Mendy, Diatta, Seck, Koulibaly, Jakobs, Pape Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Ismaila Sarr, Habibou Diallo, Mane

Subs: Ahmadou Dieng, Gomis, Formose Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Jackson, Kouyate, Ciss, Ballo-Toure, Iliman-Cheikh Ndiaye, Diaw, Camara, Niakhate Ndiaye

Guinea lineup

16:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kone, Antoine Conte, Mohamed Camara, Sow, Issiaga Sylla, Toure, Diawara, Aguibou Camara, Naby Keita, Facinet Conte, Guirassy

Subs: Moriba, Bayo, Diakite, Karim Cisse, Seydouba Cisse, Moussa Camara, Konate, Sekou Sylla, Kante, Aly Keita, Diakhaby, Guilavogui

Kaba Diawara aims to stay in Yamoussoukro for knockout clash

15:56 , George Flood

As well as potentially getting an easier opponent (in theory) in the last 16, Guinea coach - and former Arsenal and West Ham striker - Kaba Diawara spoke of the desire to finish top of Group C so that his side's first knockout game would be back at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

The runners-up from Group C and the third-place team, if they get through, will both have to head to the capital Abidjan for their last-16 games.

Diawara also insisted that all the pressure is on holders Senegal this evening.

“We have four points so far, which is good, but it is not enough," he said.

"We play all the matches to win, and victory over Senegal means that we will go top of the group, and we will not have to travel for the next match.

"We will benefit from the return of all injured players and go for all three points.

"We will face the defending champion, who have six points and has scored six goals so far.

"The pressure will not be on us, but on Senegal because they are African champions”.

Head to head record

15:40 , George Flood

The match Aliou Cisse is referring to there is the tame goalless draw between the sides during the group stages of the last AFCON in Cameroon, which Senegal went on to win of course via a dramatic penalty shootout against Egypt in the final.

The neighbours have met twice since then, with Senegal winning both African Nations Championship matches 1-0 last year.

Guinea have not beaten Senegal since 2019, with the Lions of Teranga boasting 28 wins overall to their rivals' 16, with 15 draws.

Aliou Cisse relishing Guinea derby showdown

15:30 , George Flood

The derby factor adds some nice extra spice to tonight's Group C decider in Yamoussoukro.

There's always an added edge to these clashes between the west African neighbours, and this week's build-up has been no different.

“We prepared for the match seriously and professionally, just as we had prepared for previous matches. The match between Senegal and Guinea is a much-anticipated derby in West Africa," said Senegal boss Aliou Cisse.

"There are three derbies in our group. Our third match is important, and we are counting on a win in order to stay in the lead.

"We put the matches between Gambia and Cameroon in the past. The match in which we faced Guinea during the Cameroon edition was difficult due to the Corona pandemic, and the year 2022 is not like 2024”.

Group C permutations

15:16 , George Flood

Senegal need to just avoid defeat this evening to advance as Group C winners and set up a last-16 tie against a third-place team from Group A, B or F back at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro next Monday night.

A draw would see Guinea definitely confirmed as runners-up, while they would even leapfrog Senegal with a victory and win the group.

Cameroon have surely got to win in Bouake to avoid an early exit, while they could even get second place if they beat The Gambia, Senegal also win and they erase a three-goal swing with Guinea.

The Gambia can still finish third, but it would take a lot to go their way to advance as one of the four best third-place teams.

The runners-up from Group C will play Nigeria in the last 16 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Saturday night.

The third-place team, if they go through, could well play surprise package Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Guinea vs Senegal prediction

15:01 , George Flood

With Senegal likely to afford their squad players a chance to impress, a draw seems likely.

A 1-1 draw.

Senegal team news

14:58 , George Flood

AFCON holdersSenegal have injury concerns of their own, with Metz midfielder Lamine Camara - who scored a brace in the opening win over The Gambia last week - facing a late fitness test along with striker Habib Diallo.

However, Rangers forward Abdallah Sima has already left the competition due to a thigh injury suffered in training.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has confirmed this afternoon that he expects the issue to keep Sima sidelined for the long-term.

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson is among those hoping to start if head coach Aliou Cisse decides to make changes this evening.

Jackson has appeared as a substitute in both matches so far for the Lions of Teranga.

Guinea team news

14:52 , George Flood

Guinea will hope that star striker Serhou Guirassy and captain Naby Keita are both fit to feature in Yamoussoukro this evening.

Stuttgart frontman Guirassy - the second top scorer in the Bundesliga so far this season with 17 goals, behind only Harry Kane - has yet to play at this AFCON due to injury, having missed out altogether in the battling draw against Cameroon before being an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over The Gambia secured by Aguibou Camara's second-half effort.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Keita did not come off the bench against Cameroon and made only a brief substitute's cameo against The Gambia following his own knock.

Winger Francois Kamano is available again tonight after serving his one-match suspension for that red card for standing on the Achilles of Cameroon striker Frank Magri last week.

Where to watch Guinea vs Senegal

14:44 , George Flood

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Guinea vs Senegal live coverage

14:41 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Guinea vs Senegal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Top spot in Group C is on the line on what is sure to be another exhilarating evening of AFCON action in Ivory Coast, with Cameroon also taking on The Gambia.

Kick-off at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium is at 5pm GMT, so stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates plus all the latest team news and reaction.

Will the holders secure top spot and continue their 100 per cent to their title defence?