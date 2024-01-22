Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria - LIVE!

Nigeria look to book their place in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations as they face Guinea-Bissau in their final group-stage match this evening. The Super Eagles sit second in Group A on four points, behind Equatorial Guinea on goal difference, and know that a point here would see them safely through to the last-16.

Defeat would not necessarily send Nigeria crashing out of AFCON, with it likely that four points would be enough to progress as one of the best third-placed teams. That would leave them vulnerable to a nightmare draw though and Nigeria will not want to rely on favours from elsewhere. They will be confident of sealing qualification for themselves, having beaten Ivory Coast last time out. Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong are among those to drop out of the side for this match, with Moses Simon getting his chance to impress.

Guinea-Bissau are one of only three teams in the tournament yet to pick up a point, having been beaten comfortably by Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea. They are out after those defeats, but will be eyeing a famous victory to end on a high. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria latest news

GOAL! Sangante turns ball into own net as Super Eagles lead

Goalless first 30 minutes as Super Eagles struggle

How to watch: Sky Sports

Guinea-Bissau team news: Significant changes

Nigeria team news: Troost-Ekong and Lookman on bench

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

18:11 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Onyeka with a ridiculous challenging, lunging in from behind with the ball already gone.

Yellow card for the midfielder and he can have no complaints.

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

18:09 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Simon has to make it 2-0!

He's clean through on goal, looks to go round the goalkeeper but Mendes stretches out an arm and claims the ball. Big moment.

Back underway!

18:06 , Matt Verri

Up and running again as Nigeria look to complete job.

As it stands...

17:59 , Matt Verri

Equatorial Guinea have a 1-0 lead over Ivory Coast at half-time in the other match in Group A.

That means that will currently top the group, with Nigeria second on goal difference.

Ivory Coast will be left on three points, and having to hope that is enough to scrape through as one of the best third-placed teams.

Moment to forget for Sangante

17:54 , Matt Verri

The Guinea-Bissau defender had to do something though, Osimhen was waiting right behind him...

HT: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

17:51 , Matt Verri

And that's half-time.

Nigeria certainly not at their best but they are on course to get the job done.

An own goal from Sangante is the difference at the break.

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

17:50 , Matt Verri

45+4 mins: BIG chance.

Osimhen completely free in the middle as the cross is whipped in, can't quite get up in time though and he heads wide.

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

17:49 , Matt Verri

45+3 mins: Osimhen briefly in behind, but he's unable to spin his man and has to lay the ball off.

Clipped to the back post, Aina gives away a soft free-kick.

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

17:46 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Gano flicks a header over the bar, after Guinea-Bissau whip a free-kick into the box.

Four minutes added on.

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

17:44 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro is getting very animated on the touchline. He's not happy at all with what he's seeing.

First yellow card of the match, as Ajayi tries to palm off Dalcio and catches him with an elbow. Bit harsh.

Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

17:40 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Nigeria playing with more confidence now.

Simon found again in space on the left, he has time to put a ball into the middle but he curls it straight out of play. Should have done better there.

GOAL! Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria | Opa Sangante (OG) 37'

17:38 , Matt Verri

BUT NIGERIA TAKE THE LEAD NOW!

Simple as you like. Nigeria away down the left after a long ball out to Aina.

It's nodded into the path of Simon, he plays it across the face of goal and Sangante smashes it into his own net, with Osimhen waiting behind him for a tap-in.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:37 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Back underway, still Nigeria are struggling to get anything going.

Ball over their defence, Dalcio not far away at all from getting on the end of it. Warning signs for the Super Eagles.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:33 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Time for a cooling break, tough conditions for these players.

That goes a long way to explaining the pace of this match so far - not exactly been full of action.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:30 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Chukwueze wants a penalty, as he gets a shot away inside the area.

The defender was about a foot away, but the arm was a bit outstretched. Would have been very harsh.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:27 , Matt Verri

26 mins: A couple of times Nigeria have opted for a long throw, bringing the centre-backs up.

Both times it's been pretty threatening, but Guinea-Bissau get a free-kick this time. Ajayi too keen.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:23 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Corner for Guinea-Bissau, underdogs continue to look threatening.

That's not particularly threatening though, swung to the back post and Aina can let that run straight out.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:21 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Not a huge amount of pace in the game, both teams happy to sit off out of possession.

A point would be enough for Nigeria to go through, but you'd imagine they will want to push for all three in their bid to finish top of Group A.

This is more like it, as Osimhen lays the ball off. Aribo with the shot, deflected and Mendes can comfortably claim.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:18 , Matt Verri

17 mins: Good goalkeeping from Mendes, charges off his line to punch the ball away with Osimhen lurking in the middle.

He was in a lot of space... explained by the flag going up for offside. Again.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Nigeria corner, swung in deep and it's cleared away.

Bit more like it, Super Eagles with more of the ball having had just 30% of possession so far.

Long ball over the top, Osayi on the stretch can only poke the ball at the goalkeeper. Offside flag goes up, wouldn't have counted.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Lovely move from Guinea-Bissau, who are playing with plenty of confidence.

Onyeka is shrugged away, as Quizera gets a shot away from distance. High and wide, but Nigeria are looking a bit sluggish here.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:10 , Matt Verri

10 mins: After a good start, Nigeria have hardly had a kick in the last five minutes or so.

Guinea-Bissau seeing plenty of the ball, the Super Eagles showing no real desire to press high up the pitch.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:08 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Nito tries his luck from distance, as Nigeria allow him space from 25 yards out. Shot is straight at the goalkeeper.

Nwabili then takes a bit too long on the ball, gets clattered as he eventually plays the pass. Free-kick.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:05 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Simon tries to slide Osimhen in, just overhits the pass though and the striker gives up on that.

Promising early signs from the Super Eagles though.

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Nigeria

17:03 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Nigeria fly out of the blocks, Osimhen with a shot blocked from the edge of the area within 20 seconds.

Aina then fouled out wide, free-kick for the Super Eagles in a good position.

Initially cleared, comes back to Osimhen and it's another effort at goal. Dragged wide, but the offside flag goes up anyway.

KICK-OFF!

17:01 , Matt Verri

Up and running for the final time in Group A!

Here we go!

16:56 , Matt Verri

Teams are out, time for the anthems.

Guinea-Bissau, remember, have never won an AFCON match. Still plenty for them to play for despite their early exit.

16:54 , Matt Verri

It's been a tournament with plenty of shocks so far.

Nigeria losing this match would probably be the biggest of the lot though, and would leave their AFCON campaign in real strife.

As it stands, the Super Eagles are the fifth-favourites to win AFCON, behind Senegal, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Algeria.

Algeria still a long way from being confirmed in the last-16...

Not long now!

16:49 , Matt Verri

Players will be in the tunnel in the next five minutes or so.

Nigeria strong favourites to win this match, with Guinea-Bissau losing their first two games and now making plenty of changes.

Should the Super Eagles pick up all three points, top spot in Group A could well be theirs.

Osimhen to deliver?

16:39 , Matt Verri

Victor Osimhen scored in Nigeria's opening draw with Equatorial Guinea, but he hasn't quite been at his brilliant best yet.

He is the man the Super Eagles will turn to and against a Guinea-Bissau side that have already conceded six goals this tournament, Osimhen will be confident of really hitting top form heading into the knockout stages.

Familiar foes

16:31 , Matt Verri

Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau were in the same group for AFCON qualifying.

The Super Eagles finished top of the group, winning five of their six matches, but they were beaten by Guinea-Bissau in Abuja.

There was some revenge for Nigeria, winning 1-0 away from home themselves, but those games showed Guinea-Bissau are certainly capable of keeping things competitive.

World Cup qualifying begins...

16:25 , Matt Verri

Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup began for African countries towards the end of last year.

Nigeria have got off to a slow start, drawing with Lesotho and Zimbabwe. The Super Eagles had to come from behind in both those games.

It leaves them third in Group C, with Rwanda and South Africa setting the early pace.

Guinea-Bissau are third in Group A but have four points to their name, drawing with Burkina Faso and beating Djibouti.

In the building!

16:16 , Matt Verri

The Nigeria players have arrived, looking relaxed as ever ahead of kick-off.

Changes for Nigeria

16:10 , Matt Verri

Nigeria do keep faith with the back-three, but there are still changes for the Super Eagles.

Troost-Ekong drops to the bench, Omeruo comes into the side, while Samuel also gets the nod.

Iwobi is not involved so Aribo comes into the side, and it is Simon who is preferred to Lookman out wide.

Nigeria team news

16:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Nwabali, Aina, Omeruo, Ajayi, Bassey, Samuel, Onyeka, Chukwueze, Aribo, Simon, Osimhen

Subs: Moffi, Uzoho, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Musa, Onyemaechi, Iheanacho, Iwobi, Lookman, Onuachu, Awaziem, Nwadike

Guinea-Bissau team news

16:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Mendes, Mendes, Ie, Sangante, Nanu, Bikel, Nito, Quizera, Dalcio, Gomes, Gano

Subs: Cande, Dju, Djalo, Semedo, Marciano, Djoco, Rodrigues, Encada, Cassama, Mane, Embadje, Ze Turbo

Stand by...

15:58 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up very shortly.

Will be interesting to see if Nigeria stick with the back-three system they opted for last time out, with Bassey coming into the side.

All will be revealed in the next few minutes.

Peseiro: We cannot underestimate Guinea-Bissau

15:48 , Matt Verri

Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro is has urged his side not to "underestimate" Guinea-Bissau, as they look to pick up three points that could be enough for them to top Group A.

“Our focus now is against Guinea-Bissau, and we want to reach the first position," he said.

'We want to fight for the spot in the group, and to do that, we need to improve on our next match.”

Peseiro added: “Bissau is a good team with quality players, [and] we cannot underestimate them.

"They played good football, and they can beat any team, but we know our responsibility, and that must show on the field of play with better performance.”

Nigeria eye deep run

15:38 , Matt Verri

Nigeria have not crashed out of AFCON in the group-stage since 1982.

They'll be fairly confident of extending that strong record, with the four points they have on the board likely already enough to at least go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

It is now more than a decade since they last lifted the AFCON trophy though, in South Africa in 2013.

Since then, they failed to qualify twice, finished third in 2019 and then suffered a last-16 exit two years ago.

Guinea-Bissau eye historic win

15:29 , Matt Verri

Guinea-Bissau will be heading home after losing their first two matches, but boss Baciro Cande has urged his side to go out on a high with a first ever AFCON win.

“We are excited to play a good match,” Cande said.

“We have one match to close the first phase of the competition, and we will do everything to have a good game.

"“It will be difficult, but we will do everything possible. We want to have our first AFCON win.”

Pivotal Nigeria win

15:17 , Matt Verri

After drawing their opening game with Equatorial Guinea, there would have been plenty of Nigeria nerves heading into their crucial match against Ivory Coast.

There was very little in the match, until William Troost-Ekong stepped up to the penalty spot and opted for something of the 'no messing about' variety.

How it stands

15:07 , Matt Verri

Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Ivory Coast are all in decent shape in terms of reaching the last-16.

Just a point is needed for Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria to go through, but four points, which they are both already on, would likely be enough to reach the last-16 as one of the best third-placed teams if it came to that.

Nigeria will be eyeing top spot though and a more favourable draw, while there is a bit more pressure on Ivory Coast, who need a win to be sure.

Guinea-Bissau are already eliminated.

Standard Sport prediction

14:58 , Matt Verri

Nigeria look strong favourites for this one, with Guinea-Bissau beaten in both games thus far.

The Super Eagles can be expected to come out strong, knowing there's a good chance victory would leave them top of the group.

Nigeria to win 2-0.

Nigeria team news

14:50 , Matt Verri

For Nigeria, Fulham defender Calvin Bassey replaced the injured Alhassan Yusuf against Ivory Coast.

Jose Peseiro must decide whether to stick with that game's 5-4-1 formation, or reintroduce an extra midfielder or forward to boost the threat up front in a game they should be looking to win comfortably.

Guinea-Bissau team news

14:43 , Matt Verri

Guinea-Bissau aren’t thought to have picked up any fresh injury concerns, with Ouparine Djoco likely to continue in goal despite struggling last time out against Equatorial Guinea.

Ze Turbo scored off the bench in that match and will hope to force his way into the starting lineup.

How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

14:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football. Coverage starts at 4.55pm GMT ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria!

Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations comes to a conclusion this evening, with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Equatorial Guinea at the same time.

We'll bring you a full look at the permutations very shortly, but a point for Nigeria will be enough to see them through to the last-16.

All the latest build-up and team news right here ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT from the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium. Stay with us!