Guimaraes winger Jota Silva offered to Roma

Portuguese attacker Jota Silva has been brought to Roma’s attention in the first week of the summer transfer window.

The Giallorossi are currently seeking reinforcements ahead of next season.

With Daniele De Rossi at the helm, the capital club are prioritizing players who are compatible and fit the manager’s preferred 4-3-3 system.

De Rossi’s demands are clear: he wants fast, technically sound players who are flexible with regards to their positioning on the pitch.

More specifically, De Rossi wants more qualities on the wings as he is tempted to rely on Paulo Dybala as his team’s false nine for next season.

As a result, Roma are being approached by numerous intermediaries, offering their clients’ services.

One such case is that of Jota Silva, Portuguese international playing for Vitória de Guimarães in Primeira Liga.

The 24-year-old winger has been offered to the club, reports Leggo.

Silva concluded the season with 15 goals and 7 assists.

He is considered an intriguing profile that Roma are willing to evaluate going forward: the player’s release clause of €20 million does not seem to scare the capital club.