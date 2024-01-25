'Guilty!': Terrence Shannon met with boos, chants in return to road for Illinois basketball team

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. on Wednesday appeared in a road game for the first time since being reinstated to the nationally ranked Fighting Illini men's basketball team.

The crowd at Northwestern booed and jeered the guard, according to the Chicago Sun-Times and The Associated Press, chanting “No! Means! No!" and “Guilty!" during the Wildcats eventual 96-91 overtime victory against the No. 10 Illini in Evanston.

"And there were other, more aggressive things yelled at Shannon by individual fans that could be heard above the din," wrote the Sun Times' Steve Greenberg. "It was the first such experience for Shannon, who will have more of them wherever he travels in Big Ten country for as long as he’s playing this season — which might be right up until it ends."

Why was Terrence Shannon Jr. suspended?

It was the second game back for Shannon, the Illini leading scorer, who was granted a temporary restraining order by a federal judge on Jan. 19, allowing his immediate return to the basketball team. The ruling comes less than a month after he faced arrest and rape charges on Dec. 28, 2023, which stemmed from an incident that occurred when Shannon visited Lawrence, Kansas, to attend the Illinois football team's game against Kansas on Sept. 8.

Shannon, who missed six games, has said he is innocent.

Did Terrence Shannon Jr. play vs. Northwestern?

Shannon started his first road game back Wednesday, rolling up 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block in 40 minutes. In his first game back Sunday, he scored 16 points on 28 minutes in a home game against Rutgers. The crowd at State Farm Center in Champaign gave him a "warm reception," according to the Big Ten Network broadcast team.

How did the Illini coach react?

Illinois coach Brad Underwood downplayed Shannon's reception after the upset loss at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

“We’re playing ball,” Underwood said, according to the Sun-Times. “We’ve been in a lot of environments in this league. I had chicken wings thrown at me last year at Maryland. That stuff doesn’t have anything to do with the outcome of the basketball game.”

Illinois' next scheduled game is 2 p.m. Saturday at home against Indiana.

