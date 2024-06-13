Guilherme move confirmed - what do you think?

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

West Ham's £25.5m signing of Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme on a five-year deal has been confirmed.

The 18-year-old, who is the first recruit under Julen Lopetegui, joins from Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras.

He will complete his transfer on Friday when the summer transfer window officially opens and it is subject to international clearance and a work permit being issued.

What do you think West Ham, fans? Is this a strong start to the transfer window and the new era under Lopetegui?

