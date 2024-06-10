Who is Guilherme?

[Getty Images]

Brazil teenager Luis Guilherme could become West Ham's first signing of the summer as the club near a £25.5m deal for the 18-year-old.

He would be the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era and something of a coup for the Hammers, given he has been attracting the attention of a number of top clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

After coming through the Palmeiras academy, the midfielder made his professional debut as a 17-year-old in April 2023. Operating mainly at right midfield, his short career shows good speed and passing ability, with his successful pass percentage for this season at 83%.

The Brazilian league season only started in April and he has been on the bench for six out of seven games so far, coming on in four of them. This is part of building up his experience in the first team and he did recently score his first goal for the club - a late winner in Palmeiras' Copa Libertadores group game against Independiente del Valle.

On the international stage, Guilherme earned four caps for Brazil at under-17 level, where he scored two goals, and has since been promoted to the under-20 side.

While still a raw talent, the teenager could be another to come off the Palmeiras production line, following Gabriel Jesus in stepping up to the Premier League stage.