Breaking News:

Allyson Felix wins 10th medal, becomes most decorated female Olympian in track and field

Guilford seeks feedback on plan for town park

Vicky Klukkert, The Daily Star, Oneonta, N.Y.
·2 min read

Aug. 6—The town of Guilford wants to know if residents would like a town park built on the corner of Furnace Hill and Joslyn roads.

"The proposal came from some citizens in the hamlet of Guilford," Guilford Town Supervisor George Seneck said.

He said residents contacted him last year about the proposed park and, according to the town board minutes, he met with them last year and toured the site on Furnace Hill Road near Guilford's water property.

Seneck said they didn't know how much acreage the park would be "at this point in time, but we have property there."

Seneck said during the Aug. 12, 2020, board meeting that the residents who want the park decided that a survey would be a good idea. According to board minutes, the survey began to be drafted in August 2020. According to the minutes, the survey was done and ready to be distributed to residents in January, but due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the survey was delayed. The survey was ready to be distributed in May according to the minutes.

The survey asks respondents six questions. They are: what their residential status of the town is, what part of the town they live in, if they are in favor of a park, what they would like to see at the park, if they are willing to volunteer to help at the park and if they would be willing to serve on the park committee.

The survey can be picked up at the town hall at 223 Marble Road in Guilford, or can be found online at tinyurl.com/GuilfordParkSurvey

Seneck said the town would like the survey responses returned before the Aug. 11 town board meeting. He said the park would be discussed at that meeting.

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    The U.S. housing market has been strong, and home prices have been rising steadily since 2012. However, with the pandemic housing boom and low mortgage rates, signs of weakness can appear quickly --...

  • How Much Money Do You Really Need To Invest In Real Estate?

    Most people believe you need to be ‘rich’ to invest in real estate. The fact of the matter is that you don’t need to be rich. You just need to be smart with your money and willing to invest it in an appreciating asset. There are many ways to invest in real estate, some that require more money than others. Here’s what you must know about investing in real estate and the money you’ll need. Do You Need a Lot of Money to Invest In Real Estate? No, depending on how you do it, you may invest in real e

  • I toured penthouse apartments in Chicago where the wealthy pay $20,000 per month for private greenhouses and sweeping views - take a look inside

    Wolf Point East and Norweta are home to luxury apartments where rent reaches $15,000 to $20,000 per month.

  • House price growth slows as housing market cools

    The Halifax says house prices rose again in July, but the market seems to be cooling down.

  • America’s biggest home renter is among this year’s best performing US stocks

    Skyrocketing home rental prices are making America’s largest single-family landlord a top performing stock. Shares of Invitation Homes have soared more than 40% this year, which is double that of the S&P 500 Index of large US stocks. Rents across the country have jumped 11% in 2021 as of June, according to online marketplace Apartment List, pushing the cost of renting a house well ahead of pre-pandemic trends.

  • Canada housing market: Vancouver real estate slowed in July

    Vancouver home sales continue to slow but supply issues and low rates are keeping prices elevated.

  • How to Politely Handle Negotiations When Buying a Home

    You're preparing to buy a new home. Whether you've already found "the one" and just need to get the deal done or simply want make sure you know how to negotiate when the time comes, you know being...

  • $45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market

    A San Francisco investment banker recently sold his Maui mansion to a retired hedge fund CEO and a Hollywood actress for $45 million. The cash sale of the oceanfront house in Kihei reflects a hot Hawaii real estate market fueled by a pandemic that has made the islands a desirable place to isolate and work remotely. The price of the home — purchased by Adam Weiss and Barret Swatek on July 30 — is the second-highest sale in Hawaii history, said their agent, Anne Hogan Perry of real estate company Compass.

  • Housing Watch: Buying a new house while selling

    Selling a home has never been easier, but finding a property to move to has complicated the transition for many people.

  • 10 Estate Planning Mistakes To Avoid

    Estate planning is one of the most unloved steps in creating a financial plan. No one really likes to think of their own death, and developing a comprehensive estate plan can be both unsettling and...

  • Palm Beach Is Running Out of Mansions

    *frantically refreshes Zillow*

  • Tech Mogul’s $15.5 Million Lake Tahoe Estate Comes With Its Own Skate Park

    Looks like Splunk cofounder Erik Swan and his wife Julie are singing a swan song, if you will, when it comes to their swank High Sierra lifestyle. Now up for grabs at $15.5 million is the couple’s Lake Tahoe home, which is tucked away in a highly affluent golf and ski neighborhood nestled between the […]

  • There’s a big shift happening in the housing market

    The housing market is cooling as shoppers finally push back at record prices.

  • Where It Pays Off to Buy a Long-Term Rental Property – 2021 Study

    Owning real estate has traditionally been viewed as an effective way to hedge against inflation. The logic is simple: as the price of goods and services increases, so does property value. Like other types of real estate, rental properties stand … Continue reading → The post Where It Pays Off to Buy a Long-Term Rental Property – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is It Better To Buy or Rent in 2021? Experts Weigh In

    You're interested in buying a home, but due to the crazy competitiveness of the current real estate market, you're not sure if now is the right time. Since this is likely one of the biggest purchases...

  • Renters: Results from the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report 2021

    The 2021 Consumer Housing Trends Report (CHTR) provides a snapshot of what housing consumers are thinking and doing in mid-2021. In this report, we take a deeper look at renters. The post Renters: Results from the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report 2021 appeared first on Zillow Research.

  • Canada housing market: GTA home sales fall in July but prices remain high

    Prices, as measured by the MLS Home Price Index Composite Benchmark, were up 18.1% compared to July 2020.

  • Outlook brightens for apartment landlords amid rising rents

    Things are starting to look up for owners of big apartment communities more than a year after the pandemic knocked the economy into a recession and left millions of Americans unemployed and struggling to pay rent. Rents are rising, buoyed by strong demand as U.S. home prices push to new highs, leaving many would-be buyers no choice but to rent. At least one measure of rent collections shows fewer tenants are failing to keep up with payments than just a few months ago.

  • Beginner’s Guide to Real Estate Passive Income

    Passive investing is one of the most common strategies for increasing your income, growing your investment portfolio and building a healthy nest egg for the future. Done right, it won’t have to take lots of your time and energy. Real estate … Continue reading → The post Beginner’s Guide to Real Estate Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A 66th-Floor Stunner in NYC, a Real Housewives Star Lists in Bel Air, and More Real Estate News

    Here’s everything you need to know now