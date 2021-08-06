Guilford seeks feedback on plan for town park

Aug. 6—The town of Guilford wants to know if residents would like a town park built on the corner of Furnace Hill and Joslyn roads.

"The proposal came from some citizens in the hamlet of Guilford," Guilford Town Supervisor George Seneck said.

He said residents contacted him last year about the proposed park and, according to the town board minutes, he met with them last year and toured the site on Furnace Hill Road near Guilford's water property.

Seneck said they didn't know how much acreage the park would be "at this point in time, but we have property there."

Seneck said during the Aug. 12, 2020, board meeting that the residents who want the park decided that a survey would be a good idea. According to board minutes, the survey began to be drafted in August 2020. According to the minutes, the survey was done and ready to be distributed to residents in January, but due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the survey was delayed. The survey was ready to be distributed in May according to the minutes.

The survey asks respondents six questions. They are: what their residential status of the town is, what part of the town they live in, if they are in favor of a park, what they would like to see at the park, if they are willing to volunteer to help at the park and if they would be willing to serve on the park committee.

The survey can be picked up at the town hall at 223 Marble Road in Guilford, or can be found online at tinyurl.com/GuilfordParkSurvey

Seneck said the town would like the survey responses returned before the Aug. 11 town board meeting. He said the park would be discussed at that meeting.

