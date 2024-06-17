Guido Rodriguez nearing destination following collapse of Barcelona deal

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is out of contract at the end of the match, but is closing in on a new side. The Argentine World Cup-winner looked as if he was heading to Barcelona, but the Catalan giants decided against the deal.

Betis appear to have decided they will not match his demands – Sport say that a three-year deal and a signing-on fee are a necessity to open talks – and Barcelona were close to signing him, until the arrival of Hansi Flick as manager. The German manager altered their plans regarding the 30-year-old.

Now he has an offer on the table from Europa League winners Atalanta. The Italian side appear to at least have met his initial demands, and Il Giorno say that La Dea are interested in adding the veteran pivot to their ranks.

Rodriguez may not be the flashiest of signings on the market, but he is reliable and effective. There is a clear drop-off in results for Betis with and without him. His attributes are better without the ball than with them, but for several years in La Liga he has been one of Betis’ best.