Guido Migliozzi wins DP World Tour's KLM Open in three-man playoff

AMSTERDAM — Guido Migliozzi of Italy holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th and then birdied it twice more in extra holes to win the KLM Open in a three-man playoff on Sunday.

Migliozzi birdied two of his last three holes for a 1-under 70, joining Marcus Kinhult of Sweden and Joe Dean of England, who earlier birdied the 18th and each posted a 68.

All three players birdied the 18th in the first playoff hole, but the Italian was the only player who managed birdie on the second extra hole, two-putting from about 60 feet for his first DP World Tour victory in nearly two years.

He now has four European tour victories.

Migliozzi and Dean earned the two spots available for the British Open next month at Royal Troon through the Open Qualifying Series. Dean earned the exemption over Kinhult based on a better world ranking.

Dean shot 30 on the back nine of The International and was the first to post at 11-under 273. Kinhult birdied the 16th and 17th holes to reach 11 under, only to find a bunker right of the green. He blasted out only to 55 feet and had to make a 6-foot par to catch Dean.

Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark needed eagle on the last to join the playoff, but he missed from just over 50 feet and closed with a 70 to tie for fourth with Andrea Pavan of France (65).

Mikko Korhonen of Finland, the 54-hole leader, shot 75 and tied for eighth.