A guide to the XFL entering its inaugural weekend

The XFL kicks off this weekend with two games on both Saturday and Sunday, starting with the D.C. Defenders against the Seattle Dragons at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

This league, a reboot from a prior iteration of the XFL, offers football fans a chance to continue watching games during the NFL offseason. But with interesting team names, notable head coaches, interesting new rules and former NFL players, there's added intrigue with this league. This guide serves as an overview for football fans to get familiar with the new league before it kicks off.

TEAMS:

East:

D.C. Defenders: Pep Hamilton leads the Defenders, who will play their home games at Audi Field. Hamilton has bounced between the college and NFL ranks, serving as an assistant and position coach at both levels.

New York Guardians: Kevin Gilbride served as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator from 2007 to 2013, and returns to the Big Apple to lead the Guardians.

Tampa Bay Vipers: Marc Trestman has been a head coach at the CFL and NFL level, and now he'll get his chance in the XFL with the Vipers.

St. Louis BattleHawks: Jonathan Hayes has spent his professional coaching career as a tight ends coach Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-2018. He'll now get his chance to run his own team.

West:

Dallas Renegades: Former Oklahoma Sooners' coach Bob Stoops is the only coach in the BCS era that won a Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. After coming out of retirement, he's taking on a new challenge.

Houston Roughnecks: June Jones has coached in college, the NFL, CFL and now adds the XFL to his resume.

L.A. Wildcats: Winston Moss mans the controls for the L.A. Wildcats after spending 2007 to 2018 as an assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Packers.

Seattle Dragons: Former Redskins' head coach Jim Zorn returns to Seattle, where he was the Seahawks' starting quarterback from 1976 to 1983.

SCHEDULE:

The XFL schedule consists of a 10-week regular season with no bye weeks. The top two teams from each division will play advance to the playoffs, which consists of one semifinal round and a championship game.

Over the first eight weeks of the season, there will be two games on both Saturdays and Sundays. In weeks eight and nine, one Thursday night game will take the place of a Saturday game.

NOTABLE NAMES:

Cardale Jones, QB, D.C. Defenders: The Ohio State product is most remembered for his run from backup quarterback to a national championship quarterback in the 2014-15 season.

Landry Jones, QB, Dallas Renegades: The former Steelers backup reunites with his college coach at Oklahoma to lead the Renegades.

Josh Johnson, QB, L.A. Wildcats: Johnson enjoyed brief success in the NFL as the Redskins' emergency quarterback in 2018.

Keenan Reynolds, WR, Seattle Dragons: The former Navy standout finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2015 as an option quarterback. He now plays slot receiver for the Dragons.

Marquette King, P, St. Louis BattleHawks: King was once the NFL's most popular punters because of his on-field antics and ability on trick plays.

NEW RULES:

Kickoffs: Kickoffs must land between the opponent's 20-yard line and the end zone. If the ball is short of the 20-yard line or out of bounds, the receiving team takes possession at the 45-yard line. Kicks out of the end zone result in a "major touchback" to the 35. Teams must communicate onsides kicks to the officials, and the procedure for those will be the same as the NFL.

Extra Points: After touchdowns, teams can run a play from the 2-yard line, 5-yard line or the 10. Those three distances result in one, two and three points, respectively.

Punting: Touchbacks during the punting process will result in the receiving team taking possession at the 35-yard line.

Double-Forward Pass: If a pass is complete behind the line of scrimmage and the ball has not advanced past it, that offense can throw an additional forward pass down the field.

Overtime: When a game goes to overtime, it will be an alternating five-round shootout. The team with the most points at the end of the five rounds wins. If the game is still tied at the end of five rounds, the format shifts to alternating one-round shootouts.

A guide to the XFL entering its inaugural weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington