Your guide to this weekend’s NCAA Women’s Final Four in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 2024 women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four teams have already descended upon Cleveland in anticipation of this weekend’s big games (as seen in the video above) taking place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home venue has updated its court especially for the event (as seen below).

There are a lot of details to keep track of so FOX 8 has broken down the pertinent information for the weekend, including all of the free, family-friendly events you need to know about.

Which teams are in the Final Four this year?

In the mix is an undefeated team and a team with one of the greatest of all time. Who will win is anyone’s guess, but here are the competitors:

No. 1 South Carolina

No. 1 Iowa

No. 3 NC State

No. 3 UConn

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the fourth quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game against LSU during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FILE – North Carolina State celebrates a win over Texas in an Elite Eight college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Portland, Ore. N.C. State’s men’s basketball team is in the Final Four for the first time since 1983, while the Wolfpack women are in the Final Four for the first time since 1998.(AP Photo/Steve Dykes, FIle)

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after cutting down the net after defeating Oregon State in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The UConn team celebrates after winning an Elite Eight college basketball game against Southern California in the women’s NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

What days are the women’s games this weekend?

Both Final Four semifinal games are Friday, with the championship taking place Sunday.

What about times?

Friday’s games are at:

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State at 7 p.m.

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn at 9 p.m.

Sunday’s game time is at 3 p.m.

How can I watch the game in person?

Tickets are available, but they’re going to cost you a pretty penny. Find tickets through the venue right here. Or on StubHub right here.

How can I watch the women’s games if not in person?

ESPN is showing the event. But you can catch it at various watch parties around town or at a local sports bar if that’s not a channel/app you have at your home.

Free events for all ages, you say?

Tourney Town at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

This four-day fan festival includes contests, giveaways, food and plenty of photo ops at the downtown location. The event runs Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find out more right here.

Party on the Plaza

Taking place at Gateway Plaza right outside of the FieldHouse (so, yes, dress for any type of weather), fans can play games, listen to good tunes and find some sporty new gear. Hours are Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, ahead of the championship game, the venue is host to a red carpet arrival starting around 1:15 p.m. Find out more right here.

Women’s Final Four Bounce parade

Kids and teens 18 and under are invited to participate in this free parade, that involved dribbling basketballs down the streets of Cleveland. The event starts at Public Square and ends at the convention center Sunday. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with the parade stepping off at 11 a.m. The first 2,500 participants are going to score a free T-shirt and basketball. Find out more.

Super Saturday Practice at the FieldHouse

Want to watch the Top 2 women’s college teams? Practice is open to the public for free on Saturday starting at 1:30 pm. Find out more right here.

Any parking tips?

Expect heavy street parking restrictions during the long weekend (running into the eclipse/Guardians home opener on Monday) and parking garage spaces to be expensive. No matter how you get downtown, or elsewhere in the city, be sure to plan ahead and arrive early. Cleveland RTA is always an excellent option.

