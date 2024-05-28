Guide to the USGA U.S. Women’s Open: hole by hole, tee times and more

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 79th U.S. Women’s Open is almost here. The elite competition will run from Thursday, May 30 to June 2 at the Lancaster Country Club.

Overview and storylines

The 72-hole, stroke-play competition will feature 156 of the world’s best golfers competing for the coveted championship. 50 of the golfers are from the United States.

Allisen Corpuz won last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links and will compete to defend her title. In Gee Chun won the 2015 competition and she will be back on the Lancaster Country Club course again this year.

One golfer, Rachel Rohanna, will be representing Pennsylvania. Rohanna lives in Marianna, Pennsylvania.

The first 18 holes will be played on May 30 and 31 and then the field will be reduced to the low 60 scores and ties. Those who make the cut will advance to play 18 holes on June 1 and 2.

The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open has a historic $12 million purse, an increase of $1 million from last year’s competition. This is the biggest purse in women’s golf.

The technical details

If there is a tie after the 72 holes are finished, a two-hole playoff will follow. If the tie persists, the tied players will play hole-by-hole until a winner is determined.

The Lancaster Country Club Hole By Hole is as follows:

Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Par 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 35 Yardage 412 364 403 342 390 173 517 199 418 3,218

Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Total Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 35 Yardage 444 413 181 521 410 435 348 176 437 3,365

Tee times

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced the tee time for the first two rounds of the 79th U.S. Women’s Open Championship on Tuesday.

The tee times are as follows: (All Times EDT)

Thursday (May 30), Hole #1 / Friday (May 31), Hole #10

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg, Pa.; Alana Uriell, Carlsbad, Calif.; (a) Caroline Smith, Inverness, Ill.

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Sabrina Iqbal, San Jose, Calif.; Yui Kawamoto, Japan; Jiwon Jeon, Republic of Korea

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Isi Gabsa, Germany; Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Canada; Agathe Laisné, France

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Caroline Masson, Germany; (a) Huai-Chien Hsu, Chinese Taipei; Casandra Alexander, South Africa

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif.; So Mi Lee, Republic of Korea; (a) Áine Donegan, Republic of Ireland

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Bailey Tardy, Norcross, Ga.; Akie Iwai, Japan; Cheyenne Knight, Aledo, Texas

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Anna Nordqvist, Sweden; Sei Young Kim, Republic of Korea; Miyu Yamashita, Japan

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii; (a) Megan Schofill, Monticello, Fla.; Ruoning Yin, People’s Republic of China

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Leona Maguire, Republic of Ireland; Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden; Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Ayaka Furue, Japan; Maja Stark, Sweden; Hyo Joo Kim, Republic of Korea

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Australia; Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif.; Albane Valenzuela, Switzerland

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Wichanee Meechai, Thailand; Ruixin Liu, People’s Republic of China; Saiki Fujita, Japan

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – (a) Keeley Marx, Australia; Sofia Garcia, Paraguay; Marissa Steen, West Chester, Ohio

Thursday (May 30), Hole #1 / Friday (May 31), Hole #10

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – (a) Kimberly Dinh, Midland, Mich.; Alexa Melton, Covina, Calif.; Cynthia Lu, Chinese Taipei

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – Kristen Gillman, Austin, Texas; (a) Asterisk Talley, Chowchilla, Calif.; Isabella Fierro, Mexico

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Narin An, Republic of Korea; Steph Kyriacou, Australia; Yuri Yoshida, Japan

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England; Yuna Nishimura, Japan; Rio Takeda, Japan

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – Jeongeun Lee6, Republic of Korea; Brittany Lang, McKinney, Texas; A Lim Kim, Republic of Korea

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif.; Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla.; Hye-Jin Choi, Republic of Korea

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Republic of Korea; (a) Latanna Stone, Riverview, Fla.; Danielle Kang, Las Vegas, Nev.

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Amy Yang, Republic of Korea; Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand; Celine Boutier, France

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – Lexi Thompson, Delray Beach, Fla.; Rose Zhang, Las Vegas, Nev.; Minjee Lee, Australia

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Brooke Henderson, Canada; Yuka Saso, Japan; Hannah Green, Australia

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Alison Lee, Los Angeles, Calif.; Hae Ran Ryu, Republic of Korea; Lauren Coughlin, Charlottesville, Va.

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – Esther Henseleit, Germany; Mi Hyang Lee, Republic of Korea; Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – Pia Babnik, Slovenia; Amelia Lewis, Jacksonville, Fla.; Elina Sinz, Katy, Texas

Thursday (May 30), Hole #10 / Friday (May 31), Hole #1

6:45 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Sophia Popov, Germany; Amelia Garvey, New Zealand; Kim Kaufman, Clark, S.D.

6:56 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Lauren Stephenson, Lexington, S.C.; Caroline Inglis, Eugene, Ore.; Pei-Ying Tsai, Chinese Taipei

7:07 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Winnetka, Ill.; Yuka Nii, Japan; (a) Katie Li, Basking Ridge, N.J.

7:18 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – Sarah Kemp, Australia; Mariajo Uribe, Colombia; Hinako Shibuno, Japan

7:29 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Alexandra Forsterling, Germany; (a) Pimpisa Sisutham, Thailand; Sora Kamiya, Japan

7:40 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Min Byeol Kim, Republic of Korea; Gemma Dryburgh, Scotland; (a) Maisie Filler, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

7:51 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Jennifer Kupcho, Westminster, Colo.; Linn Grant, Sweden; (a) Lottie Woad, England

8:02 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Gaby López, Mexico; (a) Ingrid Lindblad, Sweden; Jiyai Shin, Republic of Korea

8:13 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Nelly Korda, Bradenton, Fla.; Nasa Hataoka, Japan; Megan Khang, Rockland, Mass.

8:24 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Lydia Ko, New Zealand; Charley Hull, England; Jin Young Ko, Republic of Korea

8:35 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Sakura Koiwai, Japan; Xiyu Janet Lin, People’s Republic of China; Angel Yin, Arcadia, Calif.

8:46 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Chisato Iwai, Japan; (a) Adela Cernousek, France; Aditi Ashok, India

8:57 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Mariel Galdiano, Pearl City, Hawaii; Soo Bin Alicia Joo, Republic of Korea; Kaitlyn Papp Budde, Austin, Texas

Thursday (May 30), Hole #10 / Friday (May 31), Hole #1

12:30 p.m. / 6:45 a.m. – Sydnee Michaels, Temecula, Calif.; (a) Samantha Brown, Westfield, Ind.; Savannah Vilaubi, Santa Clara, Utah

12:41 p.m. / 6:56 a.m. – (a) Amelie Zalsman, Redlands, Calif.; Harriet Lynch, Fresno, Calif.; Jean Reynolds, Newnan, Ga.

12:52 p.m. / 7:07 a.m. – Madison Young, Canton, Ga.; Ssu Chia Cheng, Chinese Taipei; (a) Junia Gabasa, Philippines

1:03 p.m. / 7:18 a.m. – Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark; Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand; Wei-Ling Hsu, Chinese Taipei

1:14 p.m. / 7:29 a.m. – (a) Chiara Horder, Germany; Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark; Kokona Sakurai, Japan

1:25 p.m. / 7:40 a.m. – Ryann O’Toole, San Clemente, Calif.; Mone Inami, Japan; Sarah Schmelzel, Phoenix, Ariz.

1:36 p.m. / 7:51 a.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand; (a) Kiara Romero, San Jose, Calif.; Jenny Shin, Republic of Korea

1:47 p.m. / 8:02 a.m. – Ally Ewing, Fulton, Miss.; Ashleigh Buhai, South Africa; (a) Megha Ganne, Holmdel, N.J.

1:58 p.m. / 8:13 a.m. – (a) Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif.; Carlota Ciganda, Spain; Jin Hee Im, Republic of Korea

2:09 p.m. / 8:24 a.m. – Georgia Hall, England; Mao Saigo, Japan; Su Ji Kim, Republic of Korea

2:20 p.m. / 8:35 a.m. – Ai Suzuki, Japan; Hyunkyung Park, Republic of Korea; Chanettee Wannasaen, Thailand

2:31 p.m. / 8:46 a.m. – Arpichaya Yubol, Thailand; Celine Borge, Norway; Ayako Kimura, Japan

2:42 p.m. / 8:57 a.m. – Amiyu Ozeki, Japan; Yan Liu, People’s Republic of China; Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, France

(a): amateur

Fan features

There will be plenty for fans to do who are attending the U.S. Women’s Open in person.

There will be putting challenges with prizes, the USGA mobile museum and the USGA experience featuring many interactive displays and items, kids’ activities including a scavenger hunt, official U.S. Women’s Open gear available for purchase, photo opportunities available with the U.S. Women’s Open Trophy, and more.

