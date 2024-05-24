My guide to the sporting analogies that will be mangled by politicians in near future

Southampton fan Rishi Sunak will not be the only politician tempted to co-opt a sporting metaphor over the next six weeks - Adam Davy/PA Wire

Contrary to appearances, specifically one ruined suit jacket, Rishi Sunak knows what he is doing. There are differing views about the timing of the upcoming general election which could be premature, a masterstroke or a bold attempt to upstage American Independence Day. We see your fireworks, marching bands and pageantry and raise you Count Binface and a bloke blasting D:Ream from a boombox.

What cannot be denied is that Sunak, or more probably someone in his team, has cross-referenced with a Euro 2024 wallchart. Thursday July 4 is a rest day of this summer’s tournament. As such it is a chance to pause critical debates about who should be playing alongside Declan Rice and focus instead on a palate-cleansing, low-stakes sideshow: choosing our nation’s political future.

All being well England will have secured their place in the quarter finals by polling day. So national mood: high, possibly, with the exception of Scotland. Turnout: decent, presumably, because who is staying at home to watch day three of Wimbledon? General bonhomie and renewed appreciation for the status quo: maybe! The special advisers will have their own views.

Unfortunately one thing is certain. The unusual closeness of this election to such a significant football tournament and the traditional peak of the sporting summer will bring a deluge of sport metaphors crudely affixed to politics.

Here is how to decode them:

‘Football’s coming home’

Sporting context Frequently misunderstood line from football song which is also wrongly assumed to be the title of the song. Please everybody, stop getting Three Lions wrong.

Political application Seductive to hitch your brand to a statement usually only deployed in times of national giddiness but “Labour’s / Rishi’s / Reform UK’s coming home” just do not have the ring of truth, or sense. Of those three you could probably make the best argument for “Rishi”, as if he wins he will be returning to Number 10, though as with the national team probably best not to be too presumptuous here.

Watch out for appropriation of Three Lions - Joe Magowan/PA Wire

‘A cricket score’

Sporting context A football match which has got out of hand, often involving Manchester United at one of their many low ebbs.

Political application Concerning total of declared constituencies at 1am on 5 July.

‘Devon Loch moment’

Sporting context Heavy favourite, possibly equine, somehow making a mess of sure thing and losing when in sight of victory.

Political application Sir Keir Starmer’s most frequent anxiety dream.

‘Clear and obvious error’

Sporting context Mythical threshold which must be reached to summon VAR genie.

Political application Accidentally calling a pensioner a “bigoted woman” into a live microphone, forgetting which claret and blue football team you are supposed to support, Theresa May doing a dance.

‘Visit Rwanda’

Sporting context Aspirational holiday choice on the sleeve of Arsenal shirts.

Political application What foreign minister tells you when ushering you onto a charter flight. Less aspirational.

‘TV blackout’

Sporting context Period between 3pm and 5pm during which no football can be televised, even though the rest of the world can see it, because of possible negative impact on the attendances of Port Vale.

Political application What viewers will be praying for after the first of six televised debates.

‘You can only beat the team in front of you’

Sporting context Something you say when the opposition are terrible and you fear you will not get enough credit for winning.

Political application Useful across the spectrum.

‘Hail Mary’

Sporting context A swing for the fences, a last throw of the dice, the shot for the stars, what do you mean you cannot explain a metaphor by just listing other metaphors?

Political application Who knows. Hire a plane to fly over marginal constituencies, trailing an insulting limerick about Sir Ed Davey? Another referendum, subject TBC? Boris?

